SPKC Vs MU Dream11 Prediction, Team, MLS Cup 2020 Western Conference Semi-final Preview

Sporting Kansas City will square off against Minnesota United in the MLS Cup 2020 Western Conference semi-final at the Children's Mercy Park, Kanas City. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 3 at 7:00 am IST (Friday morning in India). Here's a look at our SPKC vs MU Dream11 prediction, SPKC vs MU Dream11 team and the probable SPKC vs MU playing 11.

SPKC vs MU live: SPKC vs MU Dream11 prediction and preview

We are now at the business end of the MLS 2020 season. Thursday's winner will face either Seattle Sounders or FC Dallas to decide the Western Conference's representation in the MLS Cup Championship game. Felipe Gutierrez and Graham Zusi are both out for Sporting Kansas City who might also be without Alan Pulido and Matt Besler as the duo are yet to be medically cleared. For Minnesota United, Tyler Miller, Ike Opara and Luis Amarilla have been long term absentees Based on recent form, our SPKC vs MU match prediction is that the team that can come up with the most organized defence shall make it to the next stage of the tournament.

hopefully this hype video finds you well...#MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/zAtMpoy8V8 — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) December 3, 2020

SPKC vs MU live: Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City have won 10 of the 15 games against Minnesota United and also picked up two draws. Minnesota United have won just two of the 15 fixtures, giving Sporting Kansas City the psychological advantage going into this fixture.

SPKC vs MU Dream11 prediction: Probable SPKC vs MU playing 11

Sporting Kansas City probable 11 - Tim Melia; Jaylin Lindsay, Winston Reid, Roberto Puncec, Amadou Dia; Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza, Gianluca Busio; Johnny Russell, Erik Hurtado, Khiry Shelton.

Minnesota United probable 11 - Dayne St. Clair; Romain Métanire, Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper; Jan Gregus, Hassani Dotson; Ethan Finlay, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino; Robin Lod

SPKC vs MU live: Top picks for SPKC vs MU Dream11 team

SPKC vs MU live: Sporting Kansas City top picks

Khiry Shelton

Erik Hurtado

SPKC vs MU live: Minnesota United top picks

Robin Lod

Ethan Finlay

SPKC vs MU Dream11 prediction: SPKC vs MU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Tim Melia

Defenders - Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Winston Reid, Jaylin Lindsay

Midfielders - Robin Lod (C), Ethan Finlay, Hassani Dotson, Roger Espinoza

Forwards - Khiry Shelton, Erik Hurtado (VC)

Note: The above SPKC vs MU Dream11 prediction, SPKC vs MU Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SPKC vs MU Dream11 team and SPKC vs MU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Minnesota United FC Instagram