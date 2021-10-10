SPN Vs FRA Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Playing XI, Fantasy Tips, And More

Spain and France will lock horns at San Siro for the Nations League final on Sunday, 10th October. Spain come into this fixture beating EURO 2020 winners Italy 2-1 in the semi-final, thereby ending their unbeaten streak while France came back from 2-0 behind to beat Belgium 3-2 in the other semi-final match.

The La Furia Roja will be eying their first major title since 2012, while the Les Bleus won the FIFA World Cup back in 2018. Here is our Nations League final match prediction, Spain vs France Predicted XI and more.

Spain vs France Head to Head

The two sides have faced each other on seven occasions since 2008, with Spain having the better of the two sides winning five matches while France managed just one win, and one game ending in a draw.

Spain vs France Team News

Spain will be fretting over the fitness of Ferran Torres, who limped off in the Semi-finals against Italy. The player is important for the Spanish side as he scored a brace last time around. Meanwhile, for France, Lucas Digne is out with a hamstring injury while N'Golo Kante continues to be absent having been left out after testing positive for the Coronavirus. Apart from this, both teams do not have any other injury concerns.

Spain vs France Predicted XI

Spain Predicted XI - Unai Simon, Sergio Reguilon, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Gavi, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pablo Sarabia

France Predicted XI - Hugo Lloris, Lucas Hernandez, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Aurelien Tchouameni, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzeman, Kylian Mbappe

Spain vs France Dream 11 fantasy team picks

Spain

Mikel Oyarzabal

Gavi

France

Karim Benzema

Kylian Mbappe

SPN vs FRA Dream11 Team

Hugo Lloris, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Paul Pogba, Gavi, Karim Benzeman (C), Kylian Mbappe (VC), Mikel Oyarzabal

Spain vs France Dream11 Prediction

A big finale calls for an entertaining 90+ minutes, and we expect a close contest between two sides, who will look to do all it takes to get their hands on the trophy. Spain has played a really great brand of football in recent times and are likely the favourites to win the match, but the Les Blues boast a strong lineup and can be dangerous on any given day. The team were defensively poor in their last outing but will look to come back stronger. We predict the game to go into penalties.

Image: AP