SPN Vs SWE Dream11: Spain Vs Sweden Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Spain will hope to kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign on a positive note when they take on Sweden in Seville. The game will kick off live at 9:00 PM local time on Monday, June 14 (Tuesday, June 15 at 12:30 AM IST). Here is a look at the SPN vs SWE Dream11 prediction, top picks and our SPN vs SWE Dream11 team for the much-awaited contest.

SPN vs SWE preview

Spain arrive into Euro 2020 on the back of decent results as Luis Enrique's side had a goalless stalemate against defending Euro 2020 champions Portugal before thrashing Lithuania 4-0 on Wednesday. However, with captain Sergio Busquets and then defender Diego Llorente testing positive for Covid-19 in quick succession, it may have impacted Spain's preparation for the Euros. Moreover, with all Spanish players having received their vaccination jabs just three days prior to their first game, there are doubts whether the first team will be fully fit enough to play this contest at the highest level.

On the other hand, Sweden arrive into Euro 2020 on the back of decent results as well. Janne Andersson's side beat Finland 2-0 before beating Armenia 3-1 in their second friendly encounter. With both sides having demonstrated good form in recent games, this contest promises to be an exciting one.

SPN vs SWE predicted starting line-ups

Spain: David De Gea; Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba; Thiago Alcantara, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno.

Sweden: Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg; Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak.

SPN vs SWE top picks

Spain: Alvaro Morata, Thiago Alcantara, Jordi Alba

Sweden: Marcus Berg, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg

SPN vs SWE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Cesar Azpilicueta, Victor Lindelof

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg, Thiago Alcantara, Marcos Llorente

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Marcus Berg, Gerard Moreno

SPN vs SWE Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Spain will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SPN vs SWE Dream11 prediction, SPN vs SWE match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SPN vs SWE Dream11 team and SPN vs SWE Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.