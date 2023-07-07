Sporting Kansas City plays the Houston Dynamo after shutout win

Sporting Kansas City (6-10-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (8-9-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Houston +110, Sporting Kansas City +229, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0, Sporting Kansas City plays the Houston Dynamo.

The Dynamo are 6-7-2 in conference play. The Dynamo have a 3-0-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Sporting KC is 6-7-5 against Western Conference teams. Sporting KC leads the Western Conference with 136 corner kicks drawn, averaging 6.2 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Baird has three goals and two assists for the Dynamo. Thorleifur Ulfarsson has three goals over the past 10 games.

Alan Pulido has eight goals and one assist for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 4-5-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Micael (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), William Agada (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).