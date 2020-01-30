Bruno Fernandes Deal: Sporting Lisbon Reveal Details Of Transfer To Manchester United

Manchester United have finally announced the signing of midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. The Portuguese club have now revealed the details of the transfer contract. The deal includes several bonuses apart from the initial fee. Let's take a closer look at the deal.

Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.



The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.



A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/6bDVHszxL1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2020

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes admits love for Premier League ahead of Manchester United move

Bruno Fernandes deal: Sporting Lisbon reveal contract details

Sporting have published the details of the Bruno Fernandes to #MUFC deal:



• €55m initial fee

• €5m after a number of appearances

• €5m for CL qualification

• €15m for individual objectives

• 10% of profit from future sale pic.twitter.com/GLtJwICMo8 — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 29, 2020

According to the details divulged by Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes’ initial fee amounts to €55 million. It also includes several bonuses if certain conditions are fulfilled. The first bonus amounts to €5 million if the midfielder makes a certain number of appearances for the Red Devils. Sporting Lisbon would receive an additional €5 million in bonus if Manchester United manage to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United would also have to pay in case the player achieves something great with the club. The Red Devils will have to shell out €15 million if Bruno Fernandes wins individual accolades such as the Ballon d’Or. There's another clause in the contract. Lisbon will get an additional commission equalling 10% of the profit that United would earn on any future sale of the player.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes is on cloud nine after finishing big Manchester United move

Bruno Fernandes medical: He is likely to be presented on Thursday after medical

It is reported that Bruno Fernandes would be presented at Old Trafford on Thursday after the player completes his medical. It is also expected that the midfielder might make his first appearance when the Red Devils will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes transfer: Man Utd prepare new bid; Sporting Lisbon coach doesn't confirm

Bruno Fernandes will provide depth to Manchester United's midfield

Bruno Fernandes would provide much-needed depth to an injury-plagued Manchester United midfield (courtesy of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay’s injuries). The player has scored 15 goals, while also managing 14 assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes' horror Sporting Lisbon ending? Midfielder pushes TV camera away angrily