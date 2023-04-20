Sporting vs Juventus live streaming: How can we watch Europa League in India, UK and US

After losing the first leg 1-0 in Turin thanks to the goal scored by Federico Gatti, Sporting CP host Juventus on Thursday in Lisbon, aiming to overturn the result of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. Juventus have the opportunity to get back in the top four of the competition for the first time since 2014 when they were knocked out by Portuguese side Benfica.

Sporting CP had a very inconsistent season, particularly in their league. The Primeira Liga has them standing only fourth, but they have been better in this tournament. For the Portuguese side, it is a great opportunity to make history again after eliminating Arsenal in England in the previous round.

Juventus have this competition as their priority following the 15-point deduction they suffered. They are just seventh in Serie A, although their results would put them in third place if they wouldn’t have been sanctioned. The motivation to defend their home victory will be huge since winning this tournament is their best chance to be in the next Champions League.

Thus, with the two teams set to lock horns tonight, intrigue is going to mount. While the action will be taken at Estádio José Alvalade, other than those who would be present there would have to depend on the live telecast and live streaming. Here are all the live-streaming details of the Juventus vs Sporting Europa League match.

When and Where will the Juventus vs Sporting match be played?

The Europa League quarterfinal between Juventus and Sporting will be played at Estádio José Alvalade. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Sporting match in India?

The Europa League quarterfinal between Juventus and Sporting will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where to watch Sporting vs Juventus live streaming in India?

The Europa League quarterfinal between Juventus and Sporting can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch Sporting vs Juventus live streaming in the UK and USA?

In the UK The match will be telecast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. The live streaming will be available on BT Sport app and website. In the USA, Paramount have exclusive rights to the Europa League. So Paramount+ will telecast every match on US soil. The match will begin at 8:00 pm BST and 3:00 pm EST.