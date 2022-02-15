Last Updated:

Sporting Vs Man City Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK And US?

Here is where you can find the Sporting vs Man City live streaming, team news and possible starting line-ups for R16 leg1 of the UCL 2021-22

Leg 1 of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 will witness Manchester City take on Sporting at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Wednesday, February 15, 1:30 AM IST. 

In terms of head-to-head, Sporting CP and Manchester City have locked horns on two occasions in European competition, which came in a Round of 16 clashes wherein the Portuguese side progressed to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals 2011-12, 3-3 on aggregate and on away goals. Here is where you can find the Sporting vs Man City live streaming, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Sporting vs Man City Team News

In terms of team news, for Manchester City Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer will be missing from action. Grealish has a shin problem while Walker is facing the 1st of a three-match European suspension after being sent off against Leipzig. Jesus meanwhile sustained a knock on international duty, while Cole Palmer has a foot injury. 

As for Sporting, Pote is uncertain as he is still yet to completely recover from an injury. 

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City Possible starting line-ups

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI: Adan; Inacio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Nunes, Palhinha, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Goncalves

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Sporting vs Man City LIVE Streaming

Fans wondering how to watch the UCL clash between Sporting Lisbon and Man City live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Sporting vs Man City match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on fuboTV and Paramount+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport 2 channel and additionally on the BT Sports app and BTSports.com. 

Venue: Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time: 1:30 am IST

