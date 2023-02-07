Sporting World Stands Up In Solidarity After Deadly Earthquakes Strike Turkey And Syria

The sporting world united on February 6 to send citizens of Turkey and Syria messages of strength and prayers after three devasting earthquakes hit the countries in a span of 24 hours. As of 8:09 PM IST, approximately 2,300 deaths were reported by the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, thousands of others are believed to be injured following the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the countries. Soon after this earthquake hit the two countries, two more powerful aftershocks caused further havoc. The real figure of deaths and injuries are likely to rise higher as the authorities continue to search for victims.

Sporting world sends their prayers & condolences

La Liga giants Real Madrid were one of the first clubs to offer their condolences and sympathy for all the families that have been affected by the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. Their statement read, "Real Madrid C. F., the club's president and its Board of Directors would like to share their deepest sympathy and solidarity for the earthquake that has struck Turkey and Syria in the last few hours."

They added, "Our club would like to convey our condolences and expresses our sympathy to the families of those who have died. We would also like to wish the injured a speedy recovery, and we send them all our strength and warmth." Other than Real Madrid, several other clubs and players also showcased their support for the Turkish and Syrian families as seen in the Tweets below:

Following the severe earthquake that occurred overnight in Kahramanmaraş that has caused a number of deaths, Paris Saint-Germain would like to show its support for the people of Turkey, as well as all the players, coaches and staff in the Red-and-Blue family and their loved ones. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 6, 2023

We are all with you 🇹🇷🇸🇾❤️ — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) February 6, 2023

Turkey and Syria 🙏🙏 — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) February 6, 2023

Pray for 🇹🇷&🇸🇾🤲🏾🤍 — Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) February 6, 2023