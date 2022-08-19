The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has contacted FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to allow Indian club sides Gokulam Kerala FC and ATK Mohun Bagan to compete in tournaments as scheduled. Earlier this week, FIFA imposed a ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which led to Indian club sides being stranded in foreign countries, where they had gone to play pre-season games.

Sports Ministry intervenes for Indian clubs

"In keeping with its athlete-first approach, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has reached out to both the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to allow Indian club sides, Sree Gokulam Kerala FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, compete in the tournaments as scheduled," it said.

"Before the FIFA suspension of AIFF was announced, Sree Gokulam Kerala FC had already reached Uzbekistan, ahead of its scheduled matches against a team from Iran on August 23 and one from the host nation on August 26 in the southern Uzbekistan city of Qarshi, while ATK Mohun Bagan is slated to play the AFC Cup 2022 (Inter-Zone semifinals) on September 7 in Bahrain," it added.

"In its email to FIFA and AFC, the Sports Ministry has highlighted the fact that Sree Gokulam Kerala FC was already in Uzbekistan when FIFA’s suspension of AIFF was announced. It has requested FIFA and AFC to therefore consider allowing the team to play in the AFC Women’s Club Championship (West region) in the interest of the young players. Meanwhile, the ministry has also reached out to the Indian embassy in Uzbekistan to extend assistance to the team in all possible ways. The ministry is also in constant touch with Gokulam team's management," the statement read.

FIFA bans AIFF

Following FIFA's decision to ban AIFF, the domestic clubs who won the leagues will not be eligible to play in AFC competitions. Gokulam Kerala FC women’s team who are the champions of the Indian Women’s League since 2019 earned qualification for the AFC Women’s Club Championship after winning the title last year. The tournament is slated to be played from August 23 to August 26, however, FIFA’s ban has currently left them stranded in Tashkent.

FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect citing 'undue influence' of third parties in its management. The suspension also means that India will now be stripped of hosting rights for the upcoming 2022 Under-17 Women's World Cup.

Image: PTI/GokulamFC