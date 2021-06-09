Spotify Owner Daniel Ek Looks Set To Increase His Bid To Buy Arsenal To £2 BILLION

Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek is set to test Arsenal's resolve as he prepares to launch yet another takeover bid of the club. The Spotify owner is readying his second Arsenal takeover bid after his initial advances were brushed off by Stan Kroenke, who owns Arsenal. The Swedish billionaire is planning to increase his over to £2bn in an effort to test Kroenke's resolve.

A lifelong Gunners fan, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has signalled his intentions to take over the club as the fans have grown weary of current owners of the Kroenke Sports Investment Group. An initial Daniel Ek bid of £1.8 billion was rejected by Stan Kroenke, with the Swedish billionaire stating that the ownership group told him that club did not need the money. However, Ek's camp believe that they could get a deal done and are launching a massive £2 billion bid. Arsenal reportedly were expecting a second offer, but Kroenke remains adamant about not selling the club.

Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek will launch another Arsenal takeover bid... with the Spotify CEO prepared to offer more than £2BN after his £1.8bn proposal was rejected by the Kroenke family last month. [@SamiMokbel81_DM] — Z (@ZRAFC) June 8, 2021

Ek has used the ongoing turmoil at the club to lobby the fans to his side, with poor performances on the pitch followed by gross mismanagement of financial resources. Furthermore, the fallout from the European Super League ahs also helped the Spotify CEO's bid, with fans wanting a new direction at the Emirates Stadium. Ek went public to state that the offer included fan ownership, representation at the board level and a golden share for supporters. Gunners legends Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp have also thrown their weight behind Ek’s takeover bid.

Henry has previously claimed that Ek has been a long time Arsenal fan and spoke with the legends of the club, wanting to re-inject the Arsenal DNA and involve the fans. The Daniel Ek Arsenal takeover bid comes among an extremely hostile reception towards the Kroenkes from Gunners fans amid their general running of the North London club after assuming full control in 2018. Stan Kroenke’s son, Josh, is a director at the club and a key figure in day-to-day operations.

He engaged in a fans forum following the Super League plans in an effort to build bridges with supporters. However, many believe that the damage is done and cannot be repaired, and Ek admitted that he knew any purchase of the club would not be done quickly. An offer of an extra £300million may well test Kroenkes’ resolve, despite an insistence that the club is not for sale.

(Image Courtesy: Daniel Ek Twitter, arsenal.com)