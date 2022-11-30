Spotlight On Argentina Vs Poland As Saudi Arabia Remains In The Mix For Last 16 In Qatar

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has several exciting fixtures lined up for the Day 11 of the tournament. While Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski will lead their respective national teams against each other, Saudi Arabia and Mexico are also in contention for the Round of 16. France will look to complete the group stage to remain undefeated, while Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico also fight for the knockout stage.

Here’s a look at what is at stake on Day 11 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Day 11 schedule at FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Group D: Tunisia vs France at the Education City Stadium

Group D: Australia vs Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium

Group C: Poland vs Argentina at the Stadium 974

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico at the Lusail Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C: Poland vs Argentina & Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

All four teams from Group C can still make it to the knockout stage. A draw or win against Lionel Messi-led Argentina in their next game would guarantee qualification for Poland. At the same time, Argentina requires a win if they want to go through, as a draw might result in getting surpassed by Saudi Arabia or Mexico depending on the result and goal difference. A win for Saudi Arabia will seal their spot in the Last 16 and a draw would make them hope that Argentina loses to Poland, or the Polish side faces a huge defeat.

Mexico needs to win their next game by a huge goal difference and hopes Argentina defeats Poland heavily to qualify. Both Group C matches are scheduled to be played at 12:30 AM IST on November 30. Here are the Group C standings ahead of live action on Day 11.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D: Tunisia vs France & Australia vs Denmark

The Kylian Mbappe-staring France has already advanced into the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. However, Tunisia, Denmark, and Australia are still in the race for the second spot in the Round of 16 from Group D. The winner of Australia vs Denmark match will surely advance into the next round, while a draw will help Tunisia’s chances for the knockout stage.

Tunisia can make it to the last 16 with a win over France, while their chances will rely on the goal difference with Denmark and if the Danish side wins against Australia. Both the Group D matches are slated to begin at 8:30 PM on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the Group D standings before the play begins on Day 11.