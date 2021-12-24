Spurs Boss Antonio Conte Says PL Meet To Discuss COVID Situation Was A 'waste Of Time'

With the COVID outbreak getting worse in the United Kingdom, the Premier League had announced a meeting between the managers to discuss ways to manage the crisis.

However, Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte was unhappy with the manner in which the meeting was conducted, stating that there was nothing substantial that was discussed and that it was a 'waste of time.'

Antonio Conte believes Premier League meeting was waste of time

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Antonio Conte said, "I have to be honest. I think that it was a meeting where we tried to speak, and some coaches tried to speak and ask about solutions. But I think that everything was decided. And I think yesterday was a wall, and for this reason, also I don't want to go into the discussion."

On being asked if the meeting was 'a waste of time,' the Tottenham coach replied, "I think so. Because when you have a wall in front of you, you can ask and speak about what you want, but every decision was taken." Conte's side have been hit severely by the latest COVID outbreak as it has resulted in the postponement of two fixtures.

With Tottenham set to have games against West Ham, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Watford over the next 11 days, the 52-year old coach also explained how such a fixture congestion is a difficult situation to manage considering the effect COVID has had on his squad.

"It is not easy for us, and it is not easy for all the teams. To play after only one day is not simple. You have to manage the situation very well because of the risk of losing players to injuries, so we have to pay great attention, especially my team. Don’t forget we had half our squad with COVID – and then you have to live with this situation for two to three weeks after you finish COVID. We have to try to manage the situation very well because for sure physically the players with COVID are not 100% fit. So in these next two games, we try to rotate the players to find a good balance and a good solution," added Conte.

Tottenham will next face Crystal Palace on Boxing Day

Tottenham's next Premier League clash is a game against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day. The game will commence live at 8:30 PM IST on December 26, from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. If Antonio Conte's side were to win this match, they could move up to fifth place in the Premier League standings with 29 points, three points of fourth-placed Arsenal, with two games in hand.