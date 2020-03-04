The Debate
Tottenham Midfielder Victor Wanyama Signs For Thierry Henry-led Montreal Impact In MLS

Football News

Tottenham Hotspur fringe player and midfielder Victor Wanyama has left the club to join MLS side Montreal Impact. Spurs announced the move on Tuesday.

Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact for the transfer of midfielder Victor Wanyama. The Kenyan midfielder joined Spurs from Southampton in the summer of 2016. He's made 97 appearances in all competitions. He scored seven times for the North London club and was one of the scorers in Spurs' final game at White Hart Lane. He featured in a 2-1 win over Manchester United. 

After making over 45 appearances in his first season at Spurs, Wanyama struggled massively the following season with a recurring knee injury. Despite enjoying a bit-part role at the club, he eventually lost his position to the young players. This season, Wanyama played just 24 minutes in the Premier League, making four appearances in all competitions. 

The Kenyan was close to leaving the club in August 2019, with Club Brugge named as one of the interested parties. 

Wanyama swaps Spurs for Montreal Impact

After failing to rack up the minutes over the past two seasons, Wanyama has finally secured a move away from the club and will now play under former Arsenal star Thierry Henry at Montreal Impact. Montreal Impact are currently third in the Eastern Conference after beating New England Revolution in the opening week of the 2020 MLS season. 

Victor Wanyama took to social media to thank Tottenham Hotspur for his time at the club. The 28-year-old also expressed his delight with the move to Montreal Impact. He could make his Impact debut as early as Saturday night (Sunday IST) when his new team will head to FC Dallas.

