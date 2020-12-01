SS Vs DAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Major League Soccer Match Preview

Seattle Sounders take on FC Dallas in the Western Conference semi-final at Lumen Field on Tuesday night. Have a look at SS vs DAL Dream11 prediction, SS vs DAL Dream11 team, SS vs DAL match prediction, and other details of this game.

Seattle Sounders walk into the game after a comfortable 3-1 win against Los Angeles FC. Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz, and Jordan Morris all got on the scoresheet for the Seattle-based side while Jordan Morris and Raul Ruidiaz also provided their teams with an assist each to help them advance into the semi-finals.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, managed to draw the match against Portland Timbers thanks to a late goal by Ricardo Pepi. The game ended up going into the penalties where FC Dallas emerged victorious and advanced into the semi-finals of the western conference in their Major League Soccer campaign. The winner of Tuesday night's fixture will face Minnesota United or Sporting Kansas City in the Western Conference final.

Squad news to form SS vs DAL Dream11 team

Seattle Sounders will miss the services of Shane O'Neill who suffered from a concussion, The availability of Brad Smith and Gustav Svensson is uncertain as the duo remain doubtful for the semi-final fixture of the tournament. Apart from long-term absentee Paxton Pomykal, FC Dallas have a full squad available for selection. However, Bryan Acosta could be the only other player to miss out as he is not yet cleared to make himself available for the semi-final.

SS vs DAL playing 11 (predicted)

Seattle Sounders- Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez, Roman Torres, Nouhou Tolo; Joao Paulo; Cristian Roldan, Jones, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

FC Dallas- J. Maurer, Nelson, Hedges, Bressan, Bryan Reynolds; Ricaurte, Thiago Dos Santos; Picault, Ferreira, Hollingshead; Franco Jara

SS vs DAL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper – Maurer

Defenders - Tolo, Nelson, Gomez, Leerdam

Midfielders - Picault, Santos, C Roldan, N Lodeiro

Attackers - J. Ferreira, R Ruidiaz, J Morris

SS vs DAL match prediction

The head coach of Seattle Sounders Brian Schmetzer is unlikely to make any changes to his winning team. They have been performing constantly also managed to beat San Jose and LAFC with great ease. Dallas, on the other hand, struggled to manage and reach the semi-finals and start the match as underdogs. With Seattle Sounders also having the home advantage, we predict an easy win for them.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-0 FC Dallas.

Note: The SS vs DAL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SS vs DAL playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 percent result in your game.