SS Vs LAF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLS 2020 Game Preview

Seattle Sounders FC (SS) will go up against Los Angeles FC (LAF) in the upcoming match in the MLS (Major League Soccer) on Wednesday, November 25 at 9:00 am IST. The game will be played at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Here's a look at our SS vs LAF Dream11 prediction, probable SS vs LAF playing 11 and SS vs LAF Dream11 team.
Seattle Sounders FC are currently at the second spot of the Western Conference standings with 39 points. Cristian Roldan and team have played 22 matches so far in the tournament, winning eleven and losing five (six draws). Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot with 32 points and a win-loss record of 9-8 (5 draws).
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Seattle Sounders FC are the favourites to win the game.
🗣 "Nothing is given, everything is earned"@Stefan24Frei's huddle speeches 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y6Ion5hk80— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) November 24, 2020
