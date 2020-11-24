SS Vs LAF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLS 2020 Game Preview

Seattle Sounders FC (SS) will go up against Los Angeles FC (LAF) in the upcoming match in the MLS (Major League Soccer) on Wednesday, November 25 at 9:00 am IST. The game will be played at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Here's a look at our SS vs LAF Dream11 prediction, probable SS vs LAF playing 11 and SS vs LAF Dream11 team.

SS vs LAF Dream11 prediction: SS vs LAF Dream11 prediction and preview

Seattle Sounders FC are currently at the second spot of the Western Conference standings with 39 points. Cristian Roldan and team have played 22 matches so far in the tournament, winning eleven and losing five (six draws). Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot with 32 points and a win-loss record of 9-8 (5 draws).

SS vs LAF Dream11 prediction: SS vs LAF Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Time: 9:00 am IST

Venue: CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

Also Read l MLS Playoffs results, highlights as FC Dallas edge Portland in thrilling shootout

SS vs LAF Dream11 prediction: Probable SS vs LAF playing 11

Seattle Sounders FC: Raúl Ruidíaz, Jordan Morris, Nicolás Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan, João Paulo, Gustav Svensson, Nouhou Tolo, Kelvin Leerdam, Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gómez, Stefan Frei

Raúl Ruidíaz, Jordan Morris, Nicolás Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan, João Paulo, Gustav Svensson, Nouhou Tolo, Kelvin Leerdam, Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gómez, Stefan Frei Los Angeles FC: Bradley Wright-Phillips, Christian Torres, Carlos Vela, Latif Blessing, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Eduard Atuesta, Jordan Harvey, Eddie Segura, Tristan Blackmon, Jesús Murillo, Kenneth Vermeer

Also Read l Orlando City and New York City split points in 1-1 MLS draw

SS vs LAF Dream11 prediction: SS vs LAF Dream11 team, top picks

Seattle Sounders FC: Yeimar Gómez, Cristian Roldan, Raúl Ruidíaz

Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Bradley Wright-Phillips

SS vs LAF Dream11 prediction: SS vs LAF Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Stefan Frei

Defenders: Yeimar Gómez, Xavier Arreaga, Eddie Segura

Midfielders: Cristian Roldan, Nicolás Lodeiro, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Eduard Atuesta

Forwards: Bradley Wright-Phillips, Raúl Ruidíaz, Jordan Morris

Also Read l Orlando City and New York City split points in 1-1 MLS draw

SS vs LAF team: SS vs LAF Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Seattle Sounders FC are the favourites to win the game.

🗣 "Nothing is given, everything is earned"@Stefan24Frei's huddle speeches 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y6Ion5hk80 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) November 24, 2020

Note: The above SS vs LAF Dream11 prediction, SS vs LAF Dream11 team, probable SS vs LAF playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SS vs LAF Dream11 team and SS vs LAF match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Orlando City, Columbus advance to MLS Eastern semifinals

Image Source: Seattle Sounders FC/Twitter