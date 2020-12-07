SS Vs MU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top-picks, MLS Western Conference Cup Final Preview

The Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United will meet at Lumen Field for the 2020 MLS Western Conference Cup final. The fixture will be played on Monday, December 7 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 8:00 AM IST. Here's a look at our SS vs MU Dream11 prediction, SS vs MU Dream11 team and the probable SS vs MU playing 11.

SS vs MU live: SS vs MU Dream11 prediction and preview

The winner of this match will secure a place in the 2020 MLS Cup final and thus much is at stake for both the teams here on Tuesday. The game gives Seattle Sounders with a chance to make it to the fourth MLS Cup Final in five years should they win. Minnesota, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last ten games and will fancy their chances of winning the Conference Finals and also going ahead to take part in the Cup Final. Based on recent form, Seattle Sounders have shown they are a talented offensive and are favourites to win the game. However, given Minnesota's run, they can pull off an upset.

SS vs MU live: Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United have faced each other nine times. Seattle Sounders have six wins to their name while Minnesota United have won twice. One clash between the two sides had ended in a draw.

Sleepless in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/GcuvjQwL3X — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) December 7, 2020

SS vs MU Dream11 prediction: Probable SS vs MU playing 11

Seattle Sounders probable 11 - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill, Nouhou Tolo; Joao Paulo; Cristian Roldan, Jones, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

Minnesota United probable 11 - Dayne St. Clair; Romain Métanire, Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper; Jan Gregus, Osvaldo Alonso; Ethan Finlay, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino; Robin Lod

SS vs MU live: Top picks for SS vs MU Dream11 team

SS vs MU live: Seattle Sounders top picks

Jordan Morris

Kevin Molino

SS vs MU live: Minnesota United top picks

Robin Lod

Nicolas Lodeiro

SS vs MU Dream11 prediction: SS vs MU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Stefan Frei

Defenders - Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Alex Roldan, Nouhou Tolo

Midfielders - Kevin Molino (VC), Nicolas Lodeiro, Osvaldo Alonso, Cristian Roldan

Forwards - Jordan Morris, Robin Lod (C)

Note: The above SS vs MU Dream11 prediction, SS vs MU Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SS vs MU Dream11 team and SS vs MU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: AP