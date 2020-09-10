SS Vs SJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Regular Season Live

Seattle Sounders (SS) will face off against San Jose Earthquakes (SJ) in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, September 10 (Friday IST). The SS vs SJ live match begins at 7:30 AM IST and will be played at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Here's our SS vs SJ Dream11 prediction, SS vs SJ Dream11 team and top picks.

SS vs SJ live: SS vs SJ Dream11 prediction and match preview

Seattle Sounders have been one of the top teams in the MLS regular season and are third in the Western Conference standings. The home side are favourites for the clash, having lost only two of their nine league games so far and a win will propel them closer to the top spot. San Jose Earthquakes have been disappointing in the MLS regular season and are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The visitors have only two of their eight games so far and will hope to find their best form on their trip to Seattle.

SS vs SJ Dream11 prediction: Probable SS vs SJ playing 11

Sounders: Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill, Joevin Jones; Joao Paulo, Jordy Delem; Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz.

Earthquakes: Daniel Vega; Paul Marie, Florian Jungwirth, Oswaldo Alanis, Marcos Lopez; Cristian Espinoza, Jackson Yuelli, Judson, Valeri Qazaishvili; Chris Wondolowski, Danny Hoesen.

SS vs SJ Dream11 prediction: SS vs SJ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Stefan Frei

Stefan Frei Defenders: Kelvin Leerdam, Joevin Jones, Paul Marie

Kelvin Leerdam, Joevin Jones, Paul Marie Midfielders: Valeri Qazaishvili, Nicolas Lodeiro, Joao Paulo, Cristian Espinoza

Valeri Qazaishvili, Nicolas Lodeiro, Joao Paulo, Cristian Espinoza Forwards: Chris Wondolowski, Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz

SS vs SJ Dream11 prediction: SS vs SJ Dream11 top picks

SS vs SJ Dream11 team captain: Raul Ruidiaz, Jordan Morris

SS vs SJ Dream11 team vice-captain: Chris Wondolowski, Nicolas Lodeiro

SS vs SJ Live: SS vs SJ match prediction

Our SS vs SJ match prediction is that the Seattle Sounders will romp to a convincing win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Note: The SS vs SJ Dream11 prediction, SS vs SJ Dream11 team and SS vs SJ top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The SS vs SJ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

