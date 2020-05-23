SSB Vs INC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Football League Live

Suwon Samsung Bluewings will face Incheon United in the Korean Football League this weekend. Suwon Samsung Bluewings currently occupy the 10th spot on the league table. On the other hand, Incheon United are ninth spot in the league with a mere two points in their bank. The game will commence on Saturday, May 23 at 1 pm IST. Fans can play the SSB vs INC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SSB vs INC Dream11 prediction, the SSB vs INC Dream11 top picks and SSB vs INC Dream11 team.

SSB vs INC Dream11 Team

SSB vs INC Dream11 top picks

Hong Chul (Captain) Min Uh-Kim (Vice-captain) Adam Taggart San Jeong Dong -Yun -Jeong Jae -Seong -Lee

SSB vs INC Dream11 team

SSB vs INC Dream11 team: Suwon Samsung Bluewings squad

Adam Taggart, Kim Min-woo, Yeom Ki-hun, Terry Antonis, Doneil Henry, Natanael de Sousa Santos Júnior, Hong Chul, Sulejman KrpiÄ‡, Song Jun-pyong, Cho Won-hee, Lee Jung-soo, Choi Sung-keun, Lee Jong-sung, Yang Sang-min, No Dong-Geon, Goalk You Ju-An, Lim Sang-hyub, Shin Hwa-yong, Koo Ja-Ryoung, Kim Kun-hee, Oh Hyun-gyu, Min Sang-gi, Han Eui-kwon, Jo Sung-jin, Ko Seung-Beom, Kwak Kwang-seon, Lee Yong-rae, Kim Eun-sun, Kim Jong-woo, Park Gi-dong, Park Ji-min, Ho-Ik Jang, Yang Hyung-Mo,Seo Jung-jin, Myung Joon-jae, Matthew Jurman, Ko Cha-won, Ko Min-sung, Yoo Han-sol, Moon Jun-ho, Ham Seokmin, Eun Seong-soo, Park Sang Hyeok, Jin-Rae Kim, Yong-Ho Yoon, Jang Hyun-soo, Seok-Hee Han, Joon-Hyung Kim, Hyun-Ho Joo, Jin-Kyu Song, Kim Tae-hwan.

SSB vs INC Dream11 team: Incheon United squad

Jea-Ho Lee, Olanrewaju Kehinde, Stefan Mugoša, Gordan Bunoza, Lee Jae-sung, Rashid Mahazi, Jung San, Kim Ho-nam, Lee Tae-hee, Kim Do-Hyuk, Jeung-Ho Kim, Lee Woo-hyeok, Lee Sang-hyeob, Yang Joon-a, Eun-Su Lim, Yun-gu Kang, Jung Dong-yoon, Ahn Jin-beom, Eonkak Ji, Lee Ho-seok, Kim Jun-yeop, Geon-Hee Pyo, Mun Ji-hwan, Min-Seok Kim, Seong-Hyeong Yoo, Chae-Woon Kim, Jong-Jin Kim, Si-Woo Song, Sung-Ju Kim, Jong-wook Lee, Won-Chang Choi, Dong-Heon Kim, Dong-Min Kim, Yoo-Seong Kim, Joon-Suk Lee, Hwi-jin Ham, Joon-Beom Kim, Bum-Kyung Choi, Hwang Jeong-wook, Yeon-Soo Kim, Chan-Yong Jung

SSB vs INC Dream11 prediction

Our SSB vs INC Dream11 prediction is that Incheon United will win this game.

Note: The SSB vs INC Dream11 prediction, SSB vs INC Dream11 top picks and SSB vs INC Dream11 team is based on our own review and analysis. The SSB vs INC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.