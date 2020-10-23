SSB Vs SEGN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, K League Live Game Info

Suwon Samsung Bluewings will lock horns with Seongnam FC at Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea in the K League play-offs on Friday, October 23 at 3:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our SSB vs SEGN Dream11 prediction, SSB vs SEGN Dream11 team and probable SSB vs SEGN playing 11.

SSB vs SEGN live: SSB vs SEGN Dream11 prediction and preview

Seongnam FC's upcoming two games are a question of survival. The team is 1 point away from relegation and their future depends on the outcome of the next two games. Suwon Samsung Bluewings, on the other hand, haven't had the best of seasons but are safe for this season.

Seongnam FC will know the importance of this game and will look to go all out to secure three points. Based on the teams' recent performances, our SSB vs SEGN Dream11 prediction is that Suwon Samsung Bluewings will have the upper hand in the game and will come out victorious.

SSB vs SEGN live: Suwon Samsung Bluewings vs Seongnam FC head-to-head

Today's meeting will be the 35th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. The last time the two sides met was in an FC cup tie this season where Seongnam FC beat Suwon Samsung Bluewings in a closely fought encounter.

SSB vs SEGN Dream11 prediction: Probable SSB vs SEGN playing 11

Suwon Samsung Bluewings probable XI - H. M. Yang S Yang, D Henry, J Ho-ik, S.J. Han, M. Kim, S. KO, K Lee, T Kim, A Taggart, S Han

Seongnam FC probable XI - Y Kim, Y Ahn, S Ma, S Lim, T Lee, J Iskanderov, Park Tae-Joon, I Yu, J Lee, H Kim, S Na

SSB vs SEGN live: SSB vs SEGN Dream11 team, top picks

SSB vs SEGN top picks: Suwon Samsung Bluewings

Adam Taggart

Han Seok-hee

SSB vs SEGN top picks: Seongnam FC

Na Sang-ho

Yu In-soo

SSB vs SEGN Dream11 prediction: SSB vs SEGN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - K Young-Kwang

Defenders - L Chang Yong, K Tae-Hwan II, M Sang Ki

Midfielders - N Sang-Ho (VC), K Min Uh, M Jun-Jae, Y In Su, B Ko-Seung

Forwards - A Taggart (C), Y Ki-Hun

Note: The above SSB vs SEGN Dream11 prediction, SSB vs SEGN Dream11 team and SSB vs SEGN Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The SSB vs SEGN Dream11 team and GNGW vs INC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: K League Twitter