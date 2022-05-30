St Etienne Fans Hurl Smoke Bombs On Players As Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Crowd

Angry AS Saint Etienne fans stormed onto the field after the Ligue 1 Relegation Playoffs match between St. Etienne and Auxerre at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium ended with a 4-5 win in the penalty shoot-out for the visiting team. Following the loss, St. Etienne got relegated to the Ligue 2, which angered the home fans as hundreds of them left their seats in the stands and invaded the pitch, throwing smoke bombs and setting off flare bombs at each other. The match earlier ended with a 1-1 draw and as soon as the last penalty was shot, the fans stormed into the ground.

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, where the field can be seen being encircled by the fans, while the players from both teams rushed into the locker room. As reported by L’Equippe, the police then used tear gas to disperse the crowd amid the disturbing scenes. However, no injuries were reported immediately after the incident.

Saint Etienne are relegated to Ligue 2… This is carnage. pic.twitter.com/qIwpvJ6zOT — Harry (@ArryLavsTheYids) May 29, 2022

St. Etienne in Ligue 1

St. Etienne finished the Ligue 1 2021-22 season in the 18th place in the points table with seven wins, 11 draws and 20 defeats from 38 games. With 10 league titles to their name, the club travelled to Auxerre for the first leg match, which also ended with a 1-1 tie. After the second leg match also suffered a similar fate, St-Etienne was demoted to the second tier of French club football.

St-Etienne will play the Ligue 2 for the first time since the 2004-05 season. It is pertinent to mention here that the club owns a record-equalling 10 league titles. The club dominated the league during the 1960s and the 70s before things went downhill as the club was hit by a financial scandal in the 1980s, which rocked the club. Meanwhile, in addition to the poor performance on the field, the club is also going through financial difficulties as the club is officially on sale.

As per AP, Saint-Étienne shareholders Bernard Caiazzo and Roland Romeyer put out a statement just after the match and said, “We will in a while announce important news concerning the future of the club and our own”. On the other hand, Auxerre finished third in the second division and have now ended their decade-long absence from Ligue 1.

