Stadium Stand Full Of Vitesse Fans Collapses While Celebrating Win Over NEC Nijmegen

A stand full of Vitesse Arnhem fans collapsed moments after the final whistle when the fans were celebrating their club's 1-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch Eredivisie. As per reports, there were no injuries, but the incident has left a lot of them stunned including the Vitesse players as it happened right in front of them while they were celebrating their victory with the fans at the away end.

The mayor of Nijmegen, Hubert Bruls, was very quick to take stock of what had happened and ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. “I am very shocked by what happened and fortunately, as far as is known, no one was injured. I want an investigation into what happened here as soon as possible,” Bruls is quoted as saying by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Eredivisie - The table as it stands

With today's win, Vitesse moves up to sixth in the table and are due to host Premier League side Tottenham in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. The NEC on the other hand, drop down to the 11th spot with this loss. Ajax meanwhile occupies the first spot on the table with 22 points, while PSV are on the second and are not too behind in points, with just one point separating the two sides.

At the bottom of the table are PEC Zwolle who have just a solitary point from the one draw they managed in game week six. The team has lost eight of their games and are running out of time to turn their fortunes.

As things stand in European competition, there are six teams from the Dutch league. Ajax and PSV Eindhoven are currently participating in the Champions League while AZ competes in the Europa League whereas Vitesse and Feyenoord are placed in the newly-started Europa Conference League, the third tier of European football.

Image: Twitter