Jack Stam Explains Why Manchester United Should Prioritise Maddison Over Grealish

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam is of the opinion that the club needs to prioritise signing Leicester City's James Maddison over Aston Villa's Jack Grealish. Both Maddison and Grealish have been heavily linked with a summer transfer to Old Trafford. According to reports, the Red Devils are planning to plot a £160 million move for both the players.

Stam prefers Maddison over Grealish

While talking to a local media outlet, Stam said that he liked Maddison as a player. He added that he is very comfortable on the ball and is always playing in different positions. The former centre-back further added that Maddison is a player who is capable of going by players and create goals for other players.

Talking about Jack Grealish, Stam said he thought that the player was more of a "winger coming in" and United need a winger with the pace and ability to go forward. According to reports, the former Red Devil said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to bolster his squad in different areas.

He stated that according to him, United needs to buy a left-back, striker and a midfielder. Stam said that United has the option of Greenwood, Martial and Rashford but it is necessary for them to buy a No. 9.

The Red Devils set to lose Pogba in the summer

According to reports, the Red Devils are set to lose Paul Pogba in the summer but are planning to use the proceeds from his sale to buy Maddison and Grealish. United is planning to bid 90 million pounds for Leicester City's midfielder James Maddison. However, reports suggest that the midfielder is in talks with Leicester to sign a new deal but the Red Devils are all set to offer an improved contract as compared to the Foxes' 200,000 pounds a week contract.

Manchester United was heavily linked with a move for Bournemouth striker Josh King throughout the January transfer window. While it was reported that the Cherries accepted United's bid for Josh King, the move eventually failed to materialise. The Red Devils instead brought in former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on a short term deal.

Josh King is frustrated with #mufc for not following through with their deadline day advances. He feels he was used and messed about. Sources believe Bournemouth might have accepted around £30m but United's preference was always a loan #mulive [@David_Ornstein] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 3, 2020

