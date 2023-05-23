Standing In Solidarity: Christ The Redeemer Lights Switched Off To Support Vinicius Jr.

Support has been pouring in for Vinícius Júnior who was the subject of racial abuse again as Real Madrid lost to Valencia in a La Liga clash at the Mestalla Stadium. The Madrid forward appeared to confront a fan who was aiming racial slurs towards him during the match. The match had to be stopped for a while and the player was on the verge of leaving the pitch but somehow he made up his mind and continued the game.

Now lights at the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro was turned off in a bid to show their solidarity for the Real Madrid forward. The event happened at approximately 1600 local time to send moral support to the affected Brazilian footballer. The Archdiocesan Sanctuary which handles all activities related to the statue confirmed the aforementioned development from their official Instagram handle.

Lights go off at Christ the Redeemer statue to show support to Vinícius Júnior

"The Cristo Redentor Archdiocesan Sanctuary repudiates the racist attacks suffered by Brazilian player Vinícius Júnior this Sunday, May 21, during a game between Real Madrid and Valencia.

"That is why, this Monday, from 6 pm to 7 pm, the lighting is off at the Christ the Redeemer monument as a symbol of the collective struggle against racism and in solidarity with the player and all those who suffer prejudice around the world."

Vinícius later took to Twitter to show his gratitude towards Christ the Redeemer

"Black and imposing. Christ the Redeemer was just like that. An action of solidarity that moves me. But I want, above all, to inspire and bring more light to our struggle. I really appreciate all the chain of affection and support I've received in the last few months. Both in Brazil and around the world.

"I know exactly who's who. Count on me because the good ones are the majority and I won't give up. I have a purpose in life and if I have to suffer more and more so that future generations don't go through similar situations, I'm ready and prepared."

Real Madrid already lodged an official complaint with the Spanish prosecutors and it remains to be seen what their future course of action will be.