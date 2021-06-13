'Stay Strong!': Ronaldo Pens Heartful Note After Christian Eriksen Collapses In Live Match

In a shocking turn of events during Denmark vs Finland EURO 2020 game, Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during the live match due to unknown reasons in Copenhagen during the third game of the tournament. Following this, Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was taken to a hospital. Christian Eriksen's collapse during the Denmark Vs Finland match at the Euro 2020 sent shockwaves around the world. People on social media started praying for Eriksen. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to Christian Eriksen's collapse and wished the footballer a speedy recovery.

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartful note for Christian Eriksen

After Christian Eriksen was rushed to the hospital, Cristiano Ronaldo took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him with the Danish mid-fielder. Cristiano Ronaldo in his note to Eriksen prayed for Eriksen's speedy recovery and also said that the football world stands together hoping for good news. Cristiano Ronaldo wrote, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen and his family. The world of football stands together hoping for good news. I’m counting on finding you soon back on the pitch, Chris! Stay strong!"

Christian Eriksen video goes viral on Twitter

Christian Eriksen's collapse video during the live match of Denmark vs Finland also went viral on social media. This is how netizens reacted:

Christian Eriksen Collapse

It is to be noted that the governing body of European soccer said Eriksen has been stabilized and the Danish soccer federation said he was awake. “Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet,” the Danish federation wrote on Twitter.

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Eriksen was given urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half. He was treated for about 10 minutes after collapsing. He was then carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency.”

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field. Eriksen was given chest compressions as his Denmark teammates stood around him in a shielding wall for privacy.

Eriksen's wife, Sabrina, went onto the field and was comforted by Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while the Inter Milan midfielder was still getting treatment, as did the referees. Eriksen was eventually carried off to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher. The game had been halted in the 43rd minute with the score 0-0.

Eriksen is one of Denmark's biggest stars and the incident brought an instant sense of shock to the Parken Stadium, where about 15,000 fans fell into hushed silence. Some supporters could be seen crying and hugging in the stands. As the fans in the stadium were waiting for updates, Finland supporters started chanting “Christian,” which was then answered by the Danish fans shouting “Eriksen.” A huge roar then went up from all supporters when the stadium announcer said Eriksen was “stable and awake.”

