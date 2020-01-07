The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Raheem Sterling Gets Hit By A Ball In Hilarious Video, Takes A Cheeky Dig At VAR

Football News

Raheem Sterling shares a hilarious video of him getting hit on the head during a Manchester City training session ahead of Manchester Untied Carabao Cup clash.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has enjoyed a new lease of life ever since the appointment of Pep Guardiola as coach of Manchester City. The England international has taken his game to a whole new level with his talented group of Manchester City teammates in the last two years and is widely regarded as one of the top 10 players in the world at the moment. However, every now and then the Manchester City forward makes the headlines for something hilarious.

Also Read | David Beckham flaunts acting skills in awkward Modern Family cameo alongside Courteney Cox

Raheem Sterling's stats with Manchester City from 2019

Also Read | Prince William narrates 60-second mental health film aimed at football fans

Raheem Sterling gets hit by a ball during training; takes cheeky dig at VAR

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane meets Almeria's owner who recalls the infamous headbutt on Marco Materrazi

In a recent video that Raheem Sterling shared on his social media handle, the England forward is seen getting hit on the head by a loose ball during a Manchester City training session. Raheem Sterling added a cheeky caption to the video where he took a shot at the highly controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night at Old Trafford. Will Raheem Sterling and Co. take revenge for their previous 1-2 loss at the Etihad in the Premier League last December?

Also Read | Juventus FC splash the cash to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta

The future looks bright for English football

Also Read | Robin Van Persie interviews Marcus Rashford; talks shooting drills, Rio Ferdinand and LVG

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GAGANYAAN: SPECIAL FOOD PREPARED
MNS TO ADOPT HINDUTVA IDEALOGY
SOLEIMANI'S FUNERAL PROCESSION: 35 KILLED, 48 INJURED IN STAMPEDE
NCP: 'FREE KASHMIR FROM CENTRE'
ANIL KAPOOR ADVISES AAMIR
ROHIT SHARMA ON NZ TOUR