Raheem Sterling Gets Hit By A Ball In Hilarious Video, Takes A Cheeky Dig At VAR

Raheem Sterling has enjoyed a new lease of life ever since the appointment of Pep Guardiola as coach of Manchester City. The England international has taken his game to a whole new level with his talented group of Manchester City teammates in the last two years and is widely regarded as one of the top 10 players in the world at the moment. However, every now and then the Manchester City forward makes the headlines for something hilarious.

Raheem Sterling's stats with Manchester City from 2019

46 - Raheem Sterling was directly involved in 46 goals in all club competitions in 2019, scoring 35 times and setting up a further 11 goals - this is six more than any other Premier League player over this period. Crown. pic.twitter.com/ou38spKbTO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2019

Raheem Sterling gets hit by a ball during training; takes cheeky dig at VAR

In a recent video that Raheem Sterling shared on his social media handle, the England forward is seen getting hit on the head by a loose ball during a Manchester City training session. Raheem Sterling added a cheeky caption to the video where he took a shot at the highly controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night at Old Trafford. Will Raheem Sterling and Co. take revenge for their previous 1-2 loss at the Etihad in the Premier League last December?

The future looks bright for English football

⚽️ Premier League Top Goalscorers:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jamie Vardy - 17

🇬🇦 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 13

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford - 12

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tammy Abraham - 12

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Danny Ings - 12

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane - 11

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling - 11



😍 Football's coming home in 2020 pic.twitter.com/iSlESJ4Oh9 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 31, 2019

