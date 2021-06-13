Sterling Shines As England Kicks Off Euro 2020 Campaign with An Emphatic Win Over Croatia

A thunderous goal from Raheem Sterling helped England defeat Croatia 1-0 in the Group D encounter of the ongoing European Championships at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England managed to gain full three points from the match against Croatia and now the Three Lions will lock horns against Scotland on June 18 while Croatia will square off against the Czech Republic on the same day.

The first half between England and Croatia saw no goals and as a result, the scoreline remained 0-0 at halftime. In the first half, both teams registered one shot on target each. In the first half, England held on to the ball for 58 percent of the match, while Croatia held on to it for 42 percent. The deadlock was finally broken in the 57th minute as Raheem Sterling registered the goal for England. This was Sterling's first goal at a major tournament. Kalvin Phillips made a stunning run as he beat two players and then he went on to pass the ball to Sterling, and he did not disappoint and successfully netted the ball into the goalpost. Following that no more goals were possible in the match, and in the end, England went away with a 1-0 victory.

“I always said to myself ... growing up two minutes down the road, I’ve got to score. It’s a great feeling doing it,”said Sterling as reported by AP. It is to be noted that it is the first time England made a winning start to the continental tournament in nine previous tries.

The sparkling moment for Sterling came two days after he was named on the Queen’s birthday honors list for his campaigning against racial injustice.

Christian Eriksen Collapses In Denmark Vs Finland Match

In a shocking turn of events during Denmark vs Finland EURO 2020 game, Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during the live match due to unknown reasons in Copenhagen during the third game of the tournament. Following this, Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was taken to a hospital. Christian Eriksen's collapse during the Denmark Vs Finland match at the Euro 2020 sent shockwaves around the world. People on social media started praying for Eriksen.

