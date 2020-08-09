Sterling To IPL? Premier League India Endorses Man City Star After Milestone Goal

There is visible excitement for the return of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is all set to return next month. The IPL 2020, originally scheduled to begin in March, was postponed due to the raging COVID-19 crisis. With the cash-rich league all set to mark the return of competitive cricket for most international stars, Premier League India have also jumped in on the bandwagon by suggesting Manchester City star Raheem Sterling as a wildcard pick for the tournament.

Man City vs Real Madrid highlights: Premier league India recommends Sterling for IPL 2020 after landmark Man City 100

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling starred on Friday, helping Pep Guardiola's side seal a deserved place in the Champions League quarter-final in Portugal. Sterling made the most out of the Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane's error, scoring the opener in what was his 100th goal for Man City. The England international had controversially quit Anfield for a move to the Etihad Stadium, where he has developed into one of the finest wingers in world football.

Man City celebrated Sterling's milestone by sharing a picture of the 25-year-old raising his cricket bat. Batsmen are known to take off their helmet and raise their bats in celebration when they score a hundred. Premier League India seeing Man City's graphic recommended Sterling as a wildcard pick for the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE, with the final scheduled for November 8.

Man City vs Real Madrid highlights: Raheem Sterling stars as Real Madrid are knocked out

Real Madrid were up against the odds when they visited the Etihad Stadium on Friday, having lost the first leg 2-1 at home. The Los Blancos took turn for the worse after Raphael Varane's error allowed Raheem Sterling to score the opener to set them further back. Karim Benzema equalised for the visitors but couldn't do much further after Varane gifted Man City a second in the second half.

Man City will now face off against Lyon in the Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon, who shockingly knocked out Juventus in their round of 16 clash. The defeat will add pressure on Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, with the Los Blancos known for their history of lacking patience with managers who do not win the Champions League. Zidane's league title and the previous Champions League titles are likely to aid his cause but the club will hope for a stronger showing when they play the tournament next year.

(Image Courtesy: Man City Twitter)