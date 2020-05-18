‘Flashy’ Raheem Sterling Was Told To Get Rid Of His Earrings at Liverpool As A Teenager

Man City winger Raheem Sterling admitted that he was told to discard his 'flashy' earrings when he moved into the Liverpool first-team setup in 2012. Raheem Sterling spoke with USWNT World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and explained why young players should be allowed to express themselves and touched upon several other issues in the game. However, Raheem Sterling praised the United States' relatively relaxed approach to footballers expressing themselves on and off the pitch.

ALSO READ: Pearson Fearful Of Fatality If Premier League Season Resumes

Raheem Sterling described as 'flashy' at Liverpool

In his conversation with Megan Rapinoe on his Youtube channel, Raheem Sterling recalled his time at Liverpool and how the management at the Merseyside giants considered him 'flashy' as a teenager. At Liverpool, Raheem Sterling was only 17 years old when he broke into the first team but the club ordered the youngster to take off his earrings and other accessories that were unnecessary in sport. Sterling added that due to his stint in South London with Queens Park Rangers, being stylish and fashionable were common traits while growing up, but at Liverpool, the English winger was told to live up to the expectations of the English football culture.

ALSO READ: It's TV At Home As German Football Returns With 'ghost Games'

Although Raheem Sterling 'loved' to have his earrings on while travelling for away games, Liverpool played a part in scrutinising his appearance. Despite not being allowed to live his 'stylish' lifestyle at Liverpool, Sterling concluded that he was glad to see young English players like Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jadon Sancho able to express themselves a lot more. The Raheem Sterling transfer from Anfield to Man CIty took place in 2015 for a reported fee of £49 million.

ALSO READ: All League Teams Cleared To Start Group Training In Spain

46 - Raheem Sterling was directly involved in 46 goals in all club competitions in 2019, scoring 35 times and setting up a further 11 goals - this is six more than any other Premier League player over this period. Crown. pic.twitter.com/ou38spKbTO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2019

Raheem Sterling stats at Man City

Since joining Man City, Sterling has grown in stature and put himself in the conversation of one of the most exciting players to watch in Europe. The Raheem Sterling stats at Man City make for interesting reading as the 25-year-old has scored 20 times across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side this season. However, in 2020, Sterling's performances have been underwhelming, to say the least, as the star forward has failed to register a goal or assist in the new year. Sterling has won two Premier League titles, four League Cups and one FA Cup with Man City so far. He picked up the PFA Young Player of the Year award last season while also being named in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season.

ALSO READ: Klopp Confident Liverpool Can Win Title Without Being At Their Best