Steve Bruce's Trophy Cabinet Puts Newcastle United's To Shame; Best Answer To Abusive Fans

In a major development, Newcastle United and manager Steve Bruce parted ways by mutual consent on October 20. It is speculated that Newcastle's new owners, Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF), were interested in replacing him for a 'better' option for long term success. Meanwhile, as per his latest interview, Bruce was keen to step down after facing severe abuse. Speculations also exist that the former Manchester United centre-back may retire due to the abuse he has faced in recent times.

The football fraternity were shocked and unhappy to see Newcastle dismiss Bruce as they expected the club to give the English boss more time to turn things around, in what has been a poor start to the season so far. The Magpies have failed to win any of their first eight games (3D, 5L) and currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League table with three points, three points off safety.

#NUFC can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.



The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2021

While results so far this season were hardly inspiring, there is little doubt that there is a culture of abuse among the Geordie faithful who haven't had much to celebrate as far as footballing success goes in their lifetimes. While the regime in Saudi Arabia which has acquired the club hardly as a good name and had to work very hard to be allowed to take over the club, the Magpies' fans have welcomed them with open arms. Still, for every photograph of a young Newcastle fan wearing traditional Saudi attire, there's a picture of vans parked outside St James' Park bearing the face of Jamal Kashoggi, the Washington Post's Saudi journalist who was allegedly murdered at the Saudi embassy in Turkey.

Meanwhile, the football fraternity has expressed sympathy for Steve Bruce, whereas a closer look at his achievements in an illustrious footballing career completely overshadows what Newcastle United has managed in at least in the last 65 years.

Newcastle United's honours record

Newcastle United have not won a major trophy since the 1954-55 season, the year they won the FA Cup. Moreover, in the past 12 seasons, the Magpies have been relegated twice, once in 2009 and again in 2016. Below is the list of major honours Newcastle has won since it was founded on 9 December 1892:

First Division champions: 1904–05, 1906–07, 1908–09, 1926–27

FA Cup: 1909–10, 1923–24, 1931–32, 1950–51, 1951–52, 1954–55

The last time Newcastle was prominent in the Premier League, the late Sir Bobby Robson was the team's manager and Alan Shearer and Craig Bellamy were leading their attack in the Champions League.

Steve Bruce's record as a player

In comparison, Steve Bruce has won major honours for two different clubs but is primarily remembered for his time at Old Trafford. Below is the list of his major honours at Norwich City and Manchester United.

Norwich City:

Football League Cup: 1984-85

Manchester United:

Premier League: 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96

FA Cup: 1989–90, 1993–94, 1995–96

Football League Cup: 1991–92

UEFA Cup Winners' Cup: 1990-91

Football fraternity and netizens react as Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle United

Former footballer and current sports broadcaster Gary Lineker believes Steve Bruce has 'handled a difficult situation with great dignity during this period.' He also added that despite the club's 'poor recruitment,' Bruce delivered results as per expectations. Lineker ended his post by wishing Bruce 'the very best' for his future. In another tweet posted earlier in the day, he expressed his shock when he realized Newcastle have fired Bruce as he 'never saw that coming.'

Steve Bruce has handled a difficult situation with great dignity during this period. Under trying circumstances and with generally poor recruitment by the club he did as well as realistically could be expected. Wish a very decent man all the very best. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 20, 2021

Newcastle have fired Steve Bruce. Never saw that coming. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile, a football fan page reminded fans that Bruce scored a staggering '19 goals in the 1990/91 season' for Manchester United despite being a centre-back in the team.

Just a reminder that Steve Bruce scored 19 goals in the 1990/91 season from centre back.



Top class player. pic.twitter.com/2zgp3zhQ9N — PurelyFootball®️ (@PurelyFootball) October 20, 2021

Another nostalgic fan took the time to rejoice in the memories Steve Bruce left as a player and also included an interesting image of him at a kebab house in his training gear.

i declare this weekend a steve bruce festival where we all celebrate the life and times of the great steve bruce. what a man. pic.twitter.com/ptnLHsivcA — Daniel Schofield (@dannyschof81) October 16, 2021

Another social media user complimented Bruce for being 'one of the nicest' and 'brilliant' footballers. They condemned the abuse Bruce received on social media, stating that fans need to understand that football is just 'a game at the end of the day.'

One of the nicest guys in football, a brilliant centre-half in his day, a genuinely decent man.



The abuse #SteveBruce has had to endure over the last few years has been disgraceful. People need to realise this is only a game at the end of the day. 🤷🏼‍♂️

Best wishes to Brucey. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/0YV0UMQvvw — ⚽️((Rodney McCain))⚽️ (@RodneyMcCain) October 20, 2021

Steve Bruce revealed he may retire because of abuse he's faced

While speaking to British newspaper The Daily Telegraph, Steve Bruce revealed the abuses he faced during his time as a manager, including being called a 'tactically inept cabbage head.' "By the time I got to Newcastle, I thought I could handle everything thrown at me. But it has been very, very tough. To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail, to read people constantly saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a stupid, tactically inept cabbage head or whatever. And it was from day one," said Bruce.