Last Updated:

Steven Gerrard In First Interview As Aston Villa's Manager Says, 'I'm Very Ambitious'

Steven Gerrard signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Aston Villa to replace Dean Smith as the new Head Coach. He was the manager of Rangers since 2018.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa, Gerrard, Steven Gerrard Aston Villa, Premier League, steven gerrard on match against Liverpool, gerrard on Villa move

Image: AP


Following his appointment as the new Head Coach of Aston Villa, former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard has stated that he is "hungry" and "ambitious" to get started. Gerrard told VillaTV that he knows the club "pretty well" from the outside but is eager to get engaged from the inside. The 41-year-old stated that the anticipation is palpable and that he can't wait to get on the pitch and get started.

"I think Aston Villa sells itself. It's an iconic football club that I know pretty well from the outside. I'm very much excited to get involved inside, start building relationships, get on the training pitch, and get started. The excitement levels are really, really high. I'm very hungry and very ambitious and the start can't come quick enough," Gerrard said in his interview with VillaTV. 

Steven Gerrard's move to Aston Villa

Gerrard signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Aston Villa to replace Dean Smith as the new Head Coach. Prior to his appointment as Villa Head Coach, Gerrard was the manager at the Scottish club Glasgow Rangers. He led the club to the Scottish Premiership title last season, finishing the year undefeated. He was appointed the manager of the club in 2018 following a brief stint as Academy Coach at his former club Liverpool. 

READ | Australia win the Men's T20 World Cup for the first time, by thrashing New Zealand

"Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa. He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe," Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow said after Gerrard's appointment. 

Aston Villa is all set to play its first match against Brighton and Hove Albion on 20 November after the conclusion of the international break that was given in order for players to take part in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for their respective countries. However, all eyes will be on the 11 December clash with Gerrard's former club, Liverpool, at Anfield. 

READ | ’We had such belief in our group’ - Australia captain Finch on World Cup T20 win

Image: AP

READ | Mohammad Kaif takes subtle dig at SRH after Warner wins 'Player of 2021 T20 World Cup'
READ | ICC announces 'Most Valuable Team' of T20 World Cup 2021, includes no player from India
Tags: Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa, Gerrard
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com