Steven Gerrard's Angel Revive Water Firm In Debt Of Almost £1MILLION: Report

Media reports suggest that Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard’s firm has clocked up nearly £1 million in debt. Steven Gerrard owns a stake in Angel Revive, which claims to be the only company to produce naturally alkaline water in the United Kingdom. The Rangers boss has also been promoting Angel Revive Natural Alkaline Water on his Instagram account. Now, multiple publications suggest that the company has accrued a huge debt.

Gerrard water firm in huge debt: Gerrard water firm debt explained

According to the Daily Mail, Steven Gerrard holds a stake in Angel Revive Alkaline Water. The 40-year-old regularly promotes the company’s water online, claiming that it is the ‘superhero of waters in purity, nutrition and healthiness’. According to the company’s website, Steven Gerrard also serves as its brand ambassador. However, a look at the accounts of Angel Revive Alkaline Water shows that the company is in under a huge debt.

Angel Revive Alkaline Water has current assets of £127,285 with fixed assets of £114,081. However, the company also owes £931,912. The company’s website claims that its water contains minerals and electrolytes that promote wellness for the body, while also maintaining an optimum pH balance. Steven Gerrard has echoed similar sentiments about Angel Revive Alkaline Water, with the former midfielder posting positive reviews about its products online.

What does the Gerrard water firm do?

According to the company’s website, their water originates from an aquifer in Mawdesley, Lancashire and gets stored in a naturally formed underground chamber deep in the earth. The water, which is protected from all outside contamination, is collected at source, UV tested and then bottled locally. According to the company, since the water is naturally alkaline, there is no loss of pH, unlike ionized water. Another speciality about Angel Revive Alkaline Water is that it remains untouched by humans throughout the entire process.

While media reports suggest that Steven Gerrard’s investment wasn’t doing too well, his team is enjoying a contrasting fortune. Rangers currently find themselves at the top of the Scottish Premiership, with Steven Gerrard’s men four points clear of their fierce rivals, Celtic. Steven Gerrard guided Rangers to a memorable 2-0 victory over Celtic in their last game, which means they have now won nine out of their first 11 league games this season.

Image Credits: Steven Gerrard Instagram