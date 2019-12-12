STL Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

It's been a mixed bag for Arsenal in the last couple of weeks. Freddie Ljungberg took over as interim manager after Unai Emery's sacking. In his third game in charge, Freddie Ljungberg finally enjoyed a taste of victory as the Gunners registered a win over West Ham last weekend in the Premier League. However, the Swede's first win as caretaker manager was overshadowed by the injuries to Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin and the back-from-exile Granit Xhaka.

STL vs ARS preview

As the Gunners gear up to head to the Stade Maurice Dufrasne to face Standard Liege on Thursday, December 12 (11:25 pm IST) in their Europa League clash, Arsenal's caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg will be forced to take a depleted squad for the fixture. New signing Kieran Tierney is facing three weeks on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder last weekend, whereas Dani Ceballos and Rob Holding are also on the treatment table. Nicolas Pepe has also not travelled with the squad for the Standard Liege clash, while Hector Bellerin has been given some time to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained while warming up for the West Ham game.

However, despite the long list of absentees, the Gunners are virtually through to the next round of the Europa League. Arsenal need to secure a single point away at Standard Liege in order to qualify. Only a loss by a margin of five goals or more will seriously dent the Gunners' hopes of qualification, whereas if Frankfurt lose at home to Vitoria, then the Gunners will secure qualification for sure.

STL vs ARS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Arnaud Bodart

Defenders - Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Konstantinos Laifis

Midfielders - Joe Willock, Lucas Torreira, Bukayo Saka, Maxime Lestienne

Forwards - Gabriel Martinelli (captain), Alexandre Lacazette (vice-captain), Renaud Emond

STL vs ARS Dream11 prediction

Arsenal have all but guaranteed their place in the Round of 32 of the Europa League. They will also be buoyed by the fact that they registered their first win under Freddie Ljungberg last weekend. With Gabriel Martinelli in prolific form, our prediction for this game is a 3-1 win for Arsenal.

