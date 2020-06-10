Stoke City Manager Michael O'Neill To Stay Connected Virtually After Testing Positive

Premier League giants Manchester United had to cancel their friendly fixture against Stoke City after it was confirmed that the Championship side’s manager Michael O'Neill tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The match was due to be played on Tuesday, with Stoke City already present at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground. However, it was called off at the last minute.

The friendly match against Premier League side Manchester United was immediately abandoned after confirmation from Stoke City that Michael O'Neill contracted coronavirus. Manchester United were quick to confirm that none of their players had come in contact with the manager. Manchester United have been sweating it out at Carrington to prepare for the Premier League restart, as they are set to travel to London to play Tottenham Hotspur on June 19 (June 20 according to IST).

Fans react to Michael O'Neill's coronavirus confirmation

Premier League restart: Michael O'Neill to undergo isolation until treatment

The Potters released an official statement after the manager tested positive for the deadly virus. The statement claimed that Michael O'Neill underwent testing on Monday, reports of which were released on Tuesday. O’Neill had however tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing since the teams returned to training. The manager will now follow all the relevant guidelines and will undergo isolation. He will, however, stay in contact with the coaching staff as well as the players virtually.

Premier League restart: Michael O'Neill to stay connected virtually with team

Stoke City confirmed that assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of the team in training as they prepare to play Reading on June 20. On the other hand, the Premier League confirmed that in the recent round of coronavirus testing, none of the players or the coaching staff tested positive. Project Restart requires a player to isolate himself for a period of 14 days after contracting the coronavirus.

Premier League restart: Six rounds of testing completed in a month

A player is permitted to return to team training only after he tests negative after a period of seven days and shows no signs of any symptoms relevant to the virus. The Premier League has conducted a total of six rounds of testing in the past month. The concept of testing twice-a-week will likely be continued until the competition ends.

