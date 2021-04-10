Last Updated:

Strasbourg Vs PSG Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Ligue 1 Live

Here's a look at the Strasbourg vs PSG live stream details and team news ahead of their Ligue 1 clash at the Meinau Stadium on Saturday, April 10.

Written By
Arnold Dsouza
Strasbourg vs PSG live stream

Strasbourg will square off against Paris Saint-Germain at the Meinau Stadium on Saturday, April 10. The Ligue 1 game between the two sides is scheduled to commence at 5:00 PM local time (8:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Strasbourg vs PSG team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game. 

Strasbourg vs PSG: Ligue 1 game preview

Strasbourg are currently in 13th place on the Ligue 1 table, with 36 points from 31 games. Thierry Laurey's side ended their two-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over Bordeaux last weekend. Strasbourg stormed to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Lamine Kone, Habib Diallo and Ludovic Ajorque but Les Girondins forced their way back into the game through Paul Baysse and Hwang Ui-jo before the interval. Despite a rather nervy second period, Strasbourg held on to their lead to claim all three points. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RCSA (@rcsa)

Meanwhile, PSG are in second place in the Ligue 1 standings with 63 points, six behind league leaders Lille, who have played one more game. Mauricio Pochettino's side fell to a 1-0 loss against Lille last weekend in a thrilling game of football which saw both teams finish the game with 10 men. However, the defending French champions earned an imperative 3-2 away win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UCL quarter-final tie on Wednesday. The visitors will be eager to return to the French capital with a win in order to keep the pressure on Lille at the top. 

READ | Neymar pays for 142 staff from Neymar Jr Institution despite being in COVID-19 shutdown

Strasbourg vs PSG team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Lebo Mothiba continues to recuperate from his own serious knee problem. Alexander Djiku and Mohamed Simakan are also on the treatment table and unlikely to feature against the reigning French champions. 

For PSG, Neymar has been handed a two-game ban following his sending-off against Lille. PSG will also have to work without COVID-positive duo Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi, as well as the injured Layvin Kurzawa and Mauro Icardi. Marquinhos and Diallo also picked up injuries against Barcelona and will miss the game at the weekend. 

READ | Neymar to face trial in Barcelona with PSG star likely to be present for Caso Neymar 2

Strasbourg vs PSG prediction

PSG head into this game as clear favourites. With Kylian Mbappe in stunning goalscoring form, our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the visitors. 

READ | Neymar transfer news: PSG look to tie down Brazil star till 2026 amid Barcelona links

Ligue 1 live: Where to watch Strasbourg vs PSG live stream? 

In India, there will be no official broadcast of the game. However, the Strasbourg vs PSG live stream will be available on TV5MONDE Asie. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams. 

READ | Champions League results, highlights: Mbappe, Neymar DOWN Bayern; Chelsea cruise vs Porto

 

Image Credits - RCSA, PSG Instagram

First Published:
COMMENT