Struggling Manchester United visits Burnley in Premier League; Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

ENGLAND

Erik ten Hag quickly needs to turn Manchester United’s form around. Wednesday’s loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League was a third straight defeat for his team and its fourth already this season. United is back in Premier League action on Saturday when it travels to Burnley. Former Man City captain and now Burnley manager Vincent Kompany would love to get a statement win against United. Everton is also in need of a morale-boosting result when it travels to Brentford. Sean Dyche’s team only has one point this season and looks like it could be involved in another relegation battle. Defending league champion City is at home to Nottingham Forest and looking to extend its 100% start to the campaign. Crystal Palace hosts Fulham and Luton is at home against Wolverhampton.

FRANCE

Brest can claim first place in the French league if it beats struggling Lyon at home to move above fellow surprise package Nice. Lyon has yet to win a game in the opening five rounds, with two draws and three losses, and new coach Fabio Grosso will take charge of his first game after replacing the departed Laurent Blanc. Brest, meanwhile, is looking for a fourth victory, which would put it one point ahead of Nice atop the standings after the sixth round. In the early game, Nantes hosts Lorient in a game between two teams in the bottom half of the standings.

ITALY

AC Milan is coming off a long week that began with a crushing 5-1 derby loss to city rival Inter Milan. Then came a scoreless draw with Newcastle at home in the Champions League. Now the Rossoneri need a win when they host Hellas Verona. Unbeaten Juventus, meanwhile, is well rested entering a visit to Sassuolo, with the Bianconeri not playing in Europe this year due to a UEFA suspension stemming for a false accounting case. Lazio hosts Monza four days after goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scored a last-gasp equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich can move above Stuttgart and into first place in the Bundesliga with a home win over Bochum, which has yet to win a game this season. Bayern is coming off a 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Champions League and is looking to extend its unbeaten start to the season with a fourth league win in five matches. Hoffenheim also looks for a fourth win when it visits Union Berlin, while Borussia Dortmund hosts Wolfsburg.

SPAIN

Barcelona looks to keep its momentum when it hosts Celta Vigo in the Spanish league in search of its sixth straight victory in all competitions. After opening the season with a 0-0 draw against Getafe, the Catalan club won four in a row in the league and started its Champions League campaign with a 5-0 rout of Antwerp on Tuesday. Celta has one win, a draw and three losses. Girona hosts Mallorca in similar position as Barcelona, having opened with a 1-1 draw against Sociedad and then winning four straight in the league. In other matches, Sevilla visits Osasuna and Almeria hosts Valencia.