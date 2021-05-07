STU Vs AUG Dream11: Stuttgart Vs Augsburg Prediction, Team And Fantasy Top Picks

Bundesliga's upcoming game will feature VfB Stuttgart hosting Augsburg at the Mercedes-Benz Arena as both sides look to return to winning ways after a terrible run of recent games. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM local time on Friday, May 7 (12:00 AM IST on Saturday, May 8). Here is a look at the STU vs AUG Dream11 prediction, top picks and our STU vs AUG Dream11 team for the game.

STU vs AUG preview

Both Stuttgart and Augsburg are winless in their last four league games and would hope to return to winning ways when they face each other this weekend. Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart side have lost four consecutive league games with their last defeat coming to RB Leipzig. Goals from Amadou Haidara and Emil Forsberg ensured that the visiting side did not take anything away from the game. Moreover, to make matters worse for Stuttgart, midfielder Naouirou Ahamada was sent off in the 14th minute.

On the other hand, Augsburg's record is slightly better as they have managed one draw from their previous four league games. But they suffered a disappointing defeat to relegation battlers Cologne in their previous game. A first-half brace from Ondrej Duda and a goal from Florian Kainz put the game beyond Augsburg's reach even though they fought back well in the second half with two goals of their own.

STU vs AUG predicted starting line-ups

Stuttgart: Gregor Kobel; Borna Sosa, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Marc Oliver Kempf; Tanguy Coulibaly, Wataru Endo, Gonzalo Castro, Silas Wamangituka, Phillip Forster, Mateo Klimowicz; Sasa Kalajdzic

We can confirm Felix Uduokhai has sustained an ankle injury in training and will miss the remainder of the season.



Wishing you a strong recovery, Felix! pic.twitter.com/AkNdV4P9H5 — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) May 5, 2021

Augsburg: Rafael Gikiewicz; Iago Borduchi, Jeffery Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford, Robert Gumny; Jan Moravek, Daniel Caliguri; Ruben Vargas, Andre Hahn, Alfred Finnbogason; Florian Niederlechner

STU vs AUG top picks

Stuttgart: Borna Sosa, Tanguy Coulibaly, Silas Wamangituka

Augsburg: Daniel Caliguri, Ruben Vargas, Andre Hahn

STU vs AUG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Rafael Gikiewicz

Defenders: Marc Oliver Kempf, Borna Sosa, Robert Gumny, Konstantinos Mavrapanos

Midfielders: Daniel Caliguri, Ruben Vargas, Silas Wamangituka

Forwards: Sasa Kalajdzic, Tanguy Coulibaly, Andre Hahn

STU vs AUG Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Stuttgart will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above STU vs AUG Dream11 prediction, STU vs AUG match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The STU vs AUG Dream11 team and STU vs AUG Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.