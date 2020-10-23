STU Vs KOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live Game Info

VFB Stuttgart take on FC Koln at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Friday, October 23 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:00 am IST. It is very early in the tournament but FC Koln are currently sitting in the relegation playoff position, having drawn one and lost three of their opening four games, while hosts VFB Stuttgart have won two and drawn one after losing the season opener. Here's a look at our STU vs KOL Dream11 prediction, STU vs KOL Dream11 team and the probable STU vs KOL playing 11.

STU vs KOL live: AVL vs LU Dream11 prediction and preview

Pellegrino Matarazzo will be a happy man but also knows that it is too early in the season and that there is a lot of work that would be required to be done in order to stay afloat. FC Koln would have been encouraged, having picked up their first points in the previous game week and will now look to get more results. Based on recent form, our STU vs KOL Dream11 prediction is a top-notch VFB Stuttgart performance.

STU vs KOL live: VFB Stuttgart vs FC Koln Head-to-Head

The last time these two locked horns, the Reds won 3-2 and have not lost their last three games against this opponent.

STU vs KOL Dream11 prediction: Probable STU vs KOL playing 11

VFB Stuttgart probable 11 - Kobel; Stenzel, Karazor, Kempf; Warnangituka, Mangala, Endo, Coulibaly; Didavi, Castro; Kalajdzic

FC Koln probable 11 - T. Horn; Ehizube, Bornauw, Czichos, J. Horn; Skhiri; Wolf, Duda, Rexhbecaj, Jacobs; Andersson

STU vs KOL live: Top picks for STU vs KOL Dream11 team

STU vs KOL live: VFB Stuttgart top picks

Gonzalo Castro

Daniel Didavi

STU vs KOL live: FC Koln top picks

Timo Horn

Marius Wolf

STU vs KOL Dream11 prediction: STU vs KOL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Timo Horn

Defenders - Kempf, Stenzel, Czichos

Midfielders - Warnangituka, Daniel Didavi, Duda, Ismail Jakobs, Gonzalo Castro (C)

Forwards - Wolf, Sebastian Andersson (VC)

Note: The above STU vs KOL Dream11 prediction, STU vs KOL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The STU vs KOL Dream11 team and STU vs KOL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

