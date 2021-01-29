STU Vs MAZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Match Preview

Matchday 19 of the ongoing Bundesliga campaign sees VfB Stuttgart take on Mainz on Friday. The match is slated to be played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on January 29 and is set to kick off at 1:00 AM (Saturday, January 30) according to IST. Let's have a look at the STU vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details.

VfB Stuttgart have picked up just one win from their last seven matches as they are currently ranked 10th on the Bundesliga table. They have managed to play out seven draws, lose six matches and win five from their 18 league games this season. With 22 points to their name, the hosts will walk into the match following two back to back defeats and will be looking to get back to winning ways and register their first win on home turf.

Also Read Harry Maguire Reacts To Manchester United's Sheffield Defeat, Says 'missed Spark'

Relegation-threatened 17th-placed Mainz will start the match brimming with confidence following their 3-2 win against RB Leipzig. They have registered only two wins this season from 18 games with 4 games ending in draws. Bo Svensson's men have lost a staggering 12 matches and accumulated just 10 points this season. They will be looking to replicate their performance from the previous outing and will look to build some positive momentum as they need seven more points to get out of the drop zone.

STU vs MAZ playing 11

Stuttgart- Gregor Kobel, Waldemar Anton, Pascal Stenzel, Tanguy Coulibaly, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Daniel Didavi, Gonzalo Castro, Silas Wamangituka, Nicolas Gonzalez

Also Read Real Madrid Reveal Extent Of Financial Distress, Gross Debt Escalates To €901 MILLION

Mainz- Robin Zentner, Stefan Bell, Danny da Costa, Luca Kilian, Jerry St. Juste, Kevin Stoger, Levin Oztunali, Philipp Mwene, Robin Quaison, Danny Latza, Karim Onisiwo

Also Read Mauricio Pochettino Hints At Sergio Ramos' Transfer To PSG As Contract Stalemate Continues

STU vs MAZ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Gregor Kobel

Defenders- Waldemar Anton, Jerry St. Juste, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Stefan Bell

Midfielders- Tanguy Coulibaly, Danny Latza, Silas Wamangituka

Strikers- Robin Quaison, Nicolas Gonzalez, Karim Onisiwo

Also Read Inter Milan New Badge Already LEAKED Online Ahead Of Major Upgrade For Serie A Giants

STU vs MAZ Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Karim Onisiwo or Nicolas Gonzalez

Vice-Captain- Robin Quaison or Silas Wamangituka

STU vs MAZ Match Prediction

Stuttgart have been doing well so far and their attackers will relish the opportunity to play Mainz's shaky defence which has already conceded a staggering 38 goals this season. The visitors have conceded the second-highest number of goals and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to snatch away any points in this Bundesliga fixture. We predict an easy win for VfB Stuttgart at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2-0 Mainz

Note: The above STU vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, STU vs MAZ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The STU vs MAZ Dream11 Team and STU vs MAZ Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.