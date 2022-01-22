Subhas Bhowmick's Demise: India Pays Tribute To Famed Footballer; 'Massive Loss To Sports'

India woke up on Saturday morning to the unfortunate news of the sad demise of legendary Indian footballer and coach Subhas Bhowmick, who passed away at the age of 71. The 1970 Asian Games bronze medallist breathed his last on the wee hours of January 22 in Kolkata, after struggling with a prolonged bout with diabetes and kidney-related complications. Born on October 2, 1950, Bhowmick attained the unique distinction of achieving international glory for Indian football, both as a player and coach.

AIFF condoles the death of the Indian football legend

On coming to know about the unfortunate development on Saturday, many prominent faces of the Indian administrative and sports world took to their social media handles and extended their condolences towards the Indian football legend. The All India Football Federation put out an official statement condoling Subhas Bhowmick’s death on their website. The statement listed the many achievements of Bhowmick as a player and a coach and also stated the thoughts of AIFF President Praful Patel and General Secretary Kushal Das.

Popular faces from Bengal react to Subhas Bhowmick's demise

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee expressed deep grief on the stalwart footballer’s demise by penning a long message on Twitter. In the meantime, Sports Minister of Bengal and former cricketer Manoj Tiwary also took to his official Koo handle and said Bhowmick’s demise is a massive loss for Indian football. Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami also took to her Twitter handle and expressed her deepest condolences.

Deeply grieved that stalwart footballer, coach Subhas Bhowmick is no more. 1970 Asian Games medallist, celebrated footballer in Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, representing the country in international tournaments & coached successfully big three clubs of Kolkata, he was a legend.(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 22, 2022

Our Govt had conferred on him Kriraguru award in 2013. His passing away will create a big void in the world of sports. My deep condolences to his family, friends, followers and football enthusiasts.(2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 22, 2022

SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan express their grief

Football clubs ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal took to their Twitter handles and paid tribute to the legend while extending condolences to his family. Mohun Bagan observed a minute of silence ahead of training on Saturday in the memory of club legend. During his career as a player, Bhowmick played for East Bengal in 1969, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1979, and scored 82 goals in total. He played for Mohun Bagan 1970, 1971, 1972, 1976, 1977, 1978 and scored 84 goals for the team. Later during his time as a coach, he also helped East Bengal achieve major milestones as a coach.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Indian football icon Subhash Bhowmick, our thoughts are with his family at this unfortunate time. pic.twitter.com/Wyi2dC3G6M — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 22, 2022

A minute's silence was observed before training this morning in the memory of club legend Subhash Bhowmick.



In our hearts, you will stay forever, 𝐒𝐢𝐫. pic.twitter.com/HTWnnMgVhB — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 22, 2022

ISL, ISL teams respond to Subhas Bhowmick's death

The Indian Super League (ISL) also tweeted about the unfortunate news and mentioned it’s a huge loss for Indian football. ISL teams Bengaluru FC, and Hyderabad FC were among the teams who paid tribute to the legend. Meanwhile, Indian footballer Prabhusukhan Singh Gill also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “It’s like an elder from our big family has left a void which can never be filled”.

A huge loss for @IndianFootball.



Rest in peace, Subhash Bhowmick! 🙏🏼 https://t.co/CZSeaNC1qK — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 22, 2022

The BFC family is saddened to hear of the passing of legendary #IndianFootball striker and manager Subhash Bhowmick. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. #WeAreBFC — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 22, 2022

🙏 Hyderabad FC joins the Indian football family to mourn the demise of the legendary Subhash Bhowmick. https://t.co/C1go4khc6k — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 22, 2022

