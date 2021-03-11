Last Updated:

Sunil Chettri Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hopes To 'be Back On A Football Pitch Soon'

Indian & Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chettri took to his official Twitter handle and confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19

Written By
Karthik Nair
Sunil Chhetri

Indian national football team captain and one of the modern-day icons of the game, Sunil Chhetri has confirmed that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Chettri took to his official Twitter handle to confirm the same on Thursday. 

READ | Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa live stream, prediction, ISL semi-final 2nd leg preview

'I have tested positive for COVID-19': Sunil Chhetri

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the iconic striker wrote that in a not-so-happy update, he has tested positive for COVID-19. At the same time, Sunil also went on to share a good news where he revealed that he is feeling fine as he continues his recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. 

READ | Man City coach Pep Guardiola takes subtle dig at Man United while lauding Southampton

Chhetri concluded by mentioning that this is the better time for him to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always.

READ | Man City coach Guardiola again hilariously claims 'Money is the Reason' for club's success

Even the passionate football fans came forward and wished the Indian and Bengaluru FC captain a speedy recovery. Here are some of the reactions.

Sunil Chettri in ISL 2020-21

Sunil Chettri had a very good run in the ongoing edition of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) where he finished the league phase as the top Indian goalscorer for the fourth season running. He finished the tournament with eight goals from 20 matches and was also involved in two assists. 

While the 36-year-old might have had a great season on a personal note, his team Bengaluru FC could not live up to the hopes as the former champions crashed out in the league phase. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-based franchise also failed to make the semi-finals for the very first time since joining the competition in the 2017 edition. 

Coming back to the seventh edition of the tournament, the final will be contested between Mumbai City FC and title-holders ATK Mohun Bagan at Fatorda Stadium, Margaon (Goa) on Sunday. 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND