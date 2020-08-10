Sunil Chhetri And Renedy Singh To Offer Financial Support To Manitombi Singh's Family

Former Indian footballer Manitombi Singh passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness in Imphal. The 39-year-old is survived by his parents, wife and an eight-year-old son. Manitombi's cause of death remains unclear and the family has refrained from divulging any details. Manitombi was a defender who could play right-back, centre-back and left-back and played for Mohun Bagan and Hindustan FC in the Delhi Soccer Association league.

Renedy Singh, Sunil Chhetri to support late Mohun Bagan legend Manitombi's family

In a report by the Times of India, Renedy Singh revealed that Sunil Chettri had contacted him after Manitombi's death with regards to supporting his family. Singh said that he has lots of memories of playing with the former Indian football star at Mohun Bagan where he was his captain. Renedy Singh further added that it was sad that he passed away so young and has a non-working wife and a young son apart from his parents. Singh said that it was their responsibility to stand Manitombi's family in this time after their time together at Mohun Bagan. The 41-year-old said that Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri had contacted him as they look to support the former Hindustan FC star's family.

Mohun Bagan family is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former club captain Manitombi Singh.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.



Rest in peace, Manitombi Singh pic.twitter.com/7kGJx1DP9i — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) August 9, 2020

Renedy Singh added that he and Sunil Chhetri discussed contributing to his cause and are trying to arrange funds from the players and the FPAI now as a charity match cannot be scheduled amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation could be looked at later when the restrictions are lifted. Renedy Singh added that while his physical condition suffered, Manitombi was mentally always there with football, training young boys at academies.

Tributes flew in after Manitombi's death was confirmed in Imphal. Mohun Bagan paid a rich tribute to their legend Manitombi, offering condolences to the family of their deceased former captain. Neroca FC's Gift Raikhan offered his sympathies and said that he was deeply saddened by his death. Raikhan revealed that he played with the former Mohun Bagan captain at small clubs before he moved onto the likes of Salgaocar and Air India. Neroca secretary Moirangthem Manimohon informed that the club will hold a condolences meeting in his memory on Monday.

(Image Courtesy: Indian Football Team Twitter)