Sunil Chhetri Delighted With India Hosting U-17 Women WC: 'We Saw What It Did With Boys'

Men's senior football team captain Sunil Chhetri expressed his happiness after it was confirmed that India would host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. With FIFA having revoked the ban it had levied on the All India Football Federation (AIFF), it gives the country the right to host the mega event as originally scheduled.

Sunil Chhetri delighted with India hosting U-17 WC

Via the Indian football team's official Instagram handle, Sunil Chhetri said, "I'm extremely happy that India is hosting the upcoming U-17 Women's World Cup. We all saw what the U-17 World Cup did for the young boys. I can only imagine what is going to happen to all the U-17 girls, but more importantly, what it does is it gives so many girls around the country hope, which is very, very important."

FIFA revokes ban on AIFF

Earlier in August, the world governing body FIFA had released a statement to confirm that they were revoking the ban levied on AIFF. The statement read, "The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence."

Their statement also added that they took this decision after receiving confirmation that the mandate of the Committee of Administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated, and that the AIFF administration has regained full control of daily affairs.

FIFA U-17 World Cup details

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will take place from October 11 to 30 across three Indian cities: Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai. While the group stage games will feature across three different venues, the quarter-finals and the semi-finals will take place in Navi Mumbai and Goa. Meanwhile, the final and the third place match will take place on October 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The competition will feature 16 of the best youth teams from around the world. India have been drawn into Group A alongside Morocco, Brazil and the United States. Hosts India would play the first match of the U-17 World Cup against the USA in Bhubaneswar.