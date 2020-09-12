Sunil Chhetri Expects Virat Kohli To Be 'goal-oriented', RCB Skipper Responds Graciously

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli are idolised in the country for their magnificent achievement in their respective sports. The two superstars seem to enjoy a great bond off the field, something that was fairly visible when the two bonded on Twitter, exchanging gifts with each other.

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri and Renedy Singh to offer financial support to Manitombi Singh's family

Sunil Chhetri, Virat Kohli bond over Twitter

Sunil Chhetri took to Twitter to reveal that he had sent a pair of boots for Virat Kohli ahead of the IPL 2020. The Indian football team captain could not hide his happiness knowing the fact that Virat Kohli has been showing off some of his football skills with those boots. The tweet suggested that the two have a great understanding off the field.

Hey Champ @imVkohli saw you showing off football skills in these kicks that I'd sent. Hope you're "goal-oriented" for the new season 😉 #UnitedinSport @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/9nyBxyTjd6 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 12, 2020

Sunil Chhetri further expected that Virat Kohli was 'goal-oriented' ahead of the IPL 2020 season. Virat Kohli will captain Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE. Bangalore see off their first clash of the competition against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21, 2020.

Hey Skip @chetrisunil11 Gotta keep my scoring streak on like you do. Keep checking your mailbox, have sent an express cricket delivery your way! 👀 #UnitedInSport @pumacricket @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/ankSa6tVxy — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2020

Responding to Sunil Chhetri's tweet, Virat Kohli also decided to send an "express cricket delivery." The Indian skipper further assured Sunil Chhetri that he will continue the scoring streak like the football star does on the field. Indeed, Sunil Chhetri is the second-highest active football star internationally, ahead of the likes of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma wishes Sunil Chhetri on birthday, says 'Keep inspiring young athletes’

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli to lead RCB against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Virat Kohli, whose side have reached the IPL finals thrice since the inception of the competition, are yet to get their hands on the silverware. Virat Kohli and co. will be looking to start off the IPL 2020 campaign with a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli leads the all-time score tally with 5,412 runs, with Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina finishing second with 5,368 runs.

Also Read | Virat Kohli admits to 'sore shoulders' after batting in RCB nets ahead of IPL 2020

Shoaib Akhtar hails Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has indeed dominated the pitch for more than a decade now. The Indian skipper, who was once known for his aggression, now focuses more on being a disciplined personality in the team - whether in the national team or RCB. Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar hailed Virat Kohli during an interaction on YouTube Show Cricket Baaz for his positive outlook and transformation from being a young brat 10 years ago to Indian cricket's statesman today.

Also Read | Virat Kohli reveals one of his favourite pastimes in IPL 2020 bio-bubble on social media

Image courtesy: Virat Kohli/Sunil Chhetri Twitter