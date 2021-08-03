Sunil Chhetri Gets A Heartfelt 'friend To Friend' Note From Virat Kohli On His Birthday

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note for Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, on his birthday. Celebrating Chhetri’s 37th birthday, the Men in Blue skipper extended greetings and said that he will be forever grateful for the friendship they share. In his birthday wish, Kohli also reminisced a shared bond for street food with the Blue Tigers star.

"Happy Birthday skip. I'm grateful for our friendship that's been formed very organically and contrary to belief, we've majorly connected on Delhi Street food memories," Kohli tweeted on Chhetri’s birthday.

Happy Birthday skip. I hope you have a blessed day like every other day in your life & I always wish you the best. I'm grateful for our friendship that's been formed very organically and contrary to belief, we've majorly connected on Delhi street food memories. 😂 @chetrisunil11 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 2, 2021

Following the cricket team captain’s wish, actor and Virat Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma also wished Sunil Chhetri on his birthday. Anushka posted a throwback picture featuring Sunil with his wife Sonam Bhattacharya along with Anushka and Kohli, on her Instagram stories.

Sunil Chhetri record and history

Sunil Chhetri made his debut for the Blue Tigers 16 years ago on June 12, 2005, at the age of 20. Chhetri came on the field against Pakistan to score on his international debut in the game that ended in a 1-1 draw. Chhetri went on to become one of the greatest footballers to have come out of the country. Chhetri, who is currently the Indian team captain, holds the record for the most international goals with 74 goals and is also the most capped international player with 117 appearances.

To put Chhetri’s stats into perspective, the Blue Tigers star is the fourth-highest active international goal scorer in the world only bested by Cristiano Ronaldo (109), Lionel Messi (76), and UAE's Ali Mabkhout (76). Chhetri holds the record for the most number of hat-tricks in international football (3). Chhetri is the only Indian to have signed for club football on three different continents - Asia, Europe, and North America.

Having played for Kansas City Wizards of the Major League Soccer (US), Sporting Lisbon (Portugal, Europe) and Indian clubs in Asia, he is known as an Indian football icon across the globe. He was also signed for Queens Park Rangers (UK, Europe). However, Chhetri never got the chance to represent Queens Park Rangers as he was denied a work visa by the British authorities.

Sunil Chhetri applauds the Indian women's team

The captain of the Indian football team is known for his sportsmanship and comradery with other athletes. Sunil Chhetri on Monday lauded the Indian women's hockey team for a remarkable performance in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 quarterfinals against Australia. He took to his Twitter handle to wish the team that earned a place in the semi-finals. Chhetri said that the national women's hockey team just made Monday exceptional with a "performance for the ages!" The footballing legend went on to laud the women's hockey team for their first-ever semi-final appearance in an Olympic Games.

IMAGE: PTI/ FACEBOOK