Sunil Chhetri Grateful To Receive Khel Ratna Award: 'This Belongs To All Of Us'

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri revealed how grateful he was to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Kovind on November 13.

Sunil Chhetri

India Men's Senior National Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri revealed how grateful he was to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind on November 13.

The 37-year old took to his social media accounts to explain how the award was for the entire Indian football team rather than just for him due to the commitment everyone has shown to the sport over the years. 11 other athletes received the sports' biggest honour from India's President at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan on Saturday.

Sunil Chhetri grateful to win Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award

Taking to his official social media handles, Sunil Chhetri thanked the Indian football team for loving the sport and backing it through thick and thin. After stating that the Khel Ratna award belonged to them all, he thanked the Honourable President, the Sports Minister and the committee that deemed him 'worthy of receiving this honour.' He ended his post by stating that it was time for him to get 'back to working harder.'

Sunil Chhetri's stats and records

With 80 international goals, Sunil Chhetri is currently tied with six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi for second place amongst active footballers. The list is led by Cristiano Ronaldo with 115 goals. Considering the esteemed company Chhetri shares, he deservedly became India's first footballer to win the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. Meanwhile, he had also been conferred with the Padma Shri Award and the Arjuna award before.

Sunil Chhetri on having named included in Khel Ratna winners

As per the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Sunil Chhetri said, "I am thrilled. I am really thankful and honoured. I have always said that it is a dream that I have gone through, and it would not have been possible without my family, my friends, my wife, my close group, the teammates that I have had and the coaches that I have played under. They have all played an important part in who I am today. It has been amazing to play for the National Team, for so many years, for the number of matches, it has been an outstanding journey."

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardees list

  1. Neeraj Chopra (Javelin) 
  2. Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)
  3. Sunil Chhetri (Football)
  4. Mithali Raj (Cricket)
  5. P Sreejesh (Hockey)
  6. Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)
  7. Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player)
  8. Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter)
  9. Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower)
  10. Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton)
  11. Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter)
  12. Manpreet Singh (Hockey)
