Sunil Chhetri Overtakes Real Madrid Legend Ferenc Puskas To Achieve Another Huge Milestone

Indian men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday became the fifth-highest goal scorer in international football, surpassing the legendary Ferenc Puskas. Chhetri achieved the feat after he scored a penalty in the Tri-Nation friendly tournament match between India and the Kyrgyz Republic. Chhetri scored the goal in the 84th minute to help India double its lead. India eventually defeated the visiting side 2-0. Sandesh Jhingan netted the first goal for India in the 34th minute.

Chhetri with 85 goals for India is now fifth on the list of all-time highest goal scorers in international football. Cristiano Ronaldo (122), Ali Daei (109), Lionel Messi (99), and Mokhtar Dahari (89) are the only footballers ahead of Chhetri on the list. Meanwhile, Chhetri is also the third-highest goal scorer in international football among active players. Only Ronaldo and Messi have scored more goals than Chhetri when it comes to the active players' list.

Top 10 goal scorers in men’s international football

POS Player Team Goals Appearances 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 122 198 2 Ali Daei Iran 109 148 3 Lionel Messi Argentina 99 173 4 Mokhtar Dahari Malaysia 89 142 5 Sunil Chhetri India 85 133 6 Ferenc Puskas Hungary 84 85 7 Ali Mabkhout UAE 80 109 8 Godfrey Chitalu Zambia 79 111 9 Hussein Saeed Iraq 78 137 10 Robert Lewandowski Poland 78 138

Sunil Chhetri's career

Chhetri is the captain of both the Indian national team and the Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC. One of the greatest footballers to come out of India, Chhetri has had a significant impact on the growth and popularity of football in the country.

Chhetri began playing football at a young age and was soon picked up by the Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. After completing his training at the academy, Chhetri made his professional debut for Mohun Bagan in 2002, and soon became a regular in the national team.

Over the years, Chhetri has played for a number of clubs both in India and abroad, including Kansas City Wizards (now Sporting Kansas City) in the United States, and Sporting Lisbon B in Portugal. However, it is his performances for Bengaluru FC that have earned him the most recognition, as he has helped the team win numerous titles including the Indian Super League, the Federation Cup, and the AFC Cup.

Image: PTI