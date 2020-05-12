Sunil Chhetri Recalls Disastrous Sporting Lisbon Spell And Being Demoted To The B Team

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri caught the attention of foreign scouts when he impressed in one of their training camps back in 2012. Before that, Sunil Chhetri was playing for Mohun Bagan in the I-League and was aged 27. He later signed a two-year contract with Sporting Lisbon and would go on to play for their reserve team. The Sunil Chhetri Sporting Lisbon journey began when he made his debut for the side in a Segunda Liga match against S.C. Freamunde. The former East Bengal forward came on in the 85th minute as Sporting CP B won the match by a 2–0 scoreline. However, there was no fairytale ending for Sunil Chettri as his stint in Portugal ended in acrimonious circumstances.

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri helps fan get Netflix subscription, signed jersey amid coronavirus lockdown

Sunil Chhetri urges fans to maintain social distancing and practice personal hygiene

Your friendly reminder to



1. WASH your hands.

2. Replace panic with precaution.

3. Pick your safety over everything else. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 13, 2020

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri opens up on very disappointing 2012 stint with Sporting Lisbon

When Sporting Lisbon's coach told Indian captain Sunil Chhetri to play for the B team

In a recent interview with Indian Super League’s official website, Sunil Chhetri opened up about his Sporting Lisbon career which lasted from 2012-14. The Bengaluru FC captain was quoted as saying, "After one week, I was told by the head coach 'you are not good enough, get lost to B team'. He was right. The pace in Sporting Lisbon A team was too fast for me (compared to) when I was playing in Indian leagues. I gave a shot for nine months, played five games, scoring zero goals. There was a 4 or 5 million release clause. I was to be there for three years but I told coach I want to go back to India and nobody is going to pay this amount, just release me. They were really nice." After the Sunil Chhetri Sporting Lisbon era came to an end, the Indian forward joined current employers Bengaluru FC in their inaugural I-League season. Since then, the 35-year old has gone on to win two I-League titles and one ISL title playing for Bengaluru FC.

Also Read | Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri chosen for FIFA campaign against COVID-19 along with likes of Messi

Also Read | Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri prefers coconut water over alcoholic beverages

Sunil Chhetri turns journalist, interviews badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa

Here's Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri playing journalist and interviewing badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa! pic.twitter.com/6wKWY3VNLY — The Bridge (@TheBridge_IN) May 9, 2020

Also Read | Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri reveals changed daily routine with wife at home post coronavirus pandemic