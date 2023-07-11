Sunil Chhetri Reveals How Conversation With Virat Kohli 'just Hits The Right Note'

Sunil Chhetri has been a revelation for Indian football. The skipper single handedly led the Indian team to the global forum as people have started recognising the Blue Tigers. India's recent triumph in the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship have stamped their authority further in the football scene. Despite breaching the twilight part of his career the footballer hasn't shown any kind of fatigue.

Sunil Chhetri opens up on his friendship with Virat Kohli

(Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli during RCB practice session / Image: Instagram/@sunil_chhetri11)

Sunil Chhetri's role in Indian football cannot be judged by any components. The Bengaluru FC forward is currently the third-highest active international goal scorer just behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He recently extended his stay with BFC by a year and the contract also has a one year extension clause which speaks volumes about his longevity.

His friendship with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli already hogged the limelight as the two seem to have shared a very close bond. The footballer also was invited to RCB's practice during IPL 2023 and was gifted a jersey by the IPL side. In a recently held interview with the Indian Super League, Sunil divulged many details of his friendship with the Indian cricketer.

“We talk about a lot of normal things. We share a lot of laughter. We share a lot of jokes and a lot of funny stuff. I have had a lot of deep and meaningful chats. It’s not like we talk 24x7 every day. There are phases when we don’t talk for months but the best part is that he understands and so do I. But, we catch up exactly from where we left it."

Sunil Chhetri revealed why Virat Kohli is special

The few times when I have felt the heat of who I am and the need to perform and the few times that he has felt the heat of who he is and the need to perform, is exactly when we have chatted. He understands that not everyone can understand what we are going through and it just hits the right note.

Chhetri led India to two recent international titles and the upcoming AFC Asian Cup could be his last dance in the Indian jersey.