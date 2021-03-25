Sunil Chhetri Sends His Best Wishes To Players And Staff Ahead Of Friendly Vs Oman

Indian national football team's marksman Sunil Chhetri has given his best wishes to the Indian team who are currently in Dubai to take on Oman in their upcoming international friendly. The talismanic captain who is currently not a part of the Indian team, as the FC Bengaluru striker is recovering from COVID-19, has taken to social media platform Twitter and wished all the staff members and players all the best for their match on Thursday.

Sunil Chhetri is going to miss India's first international match of 2021 as the team is set to lock horns against Oman and UAE. India's first friendly against Oman is going to be the first international match for Igor Stimac's side since November 2019 as they prepare to play at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium on March 25.

The international friendly comes right after the conclusion of the Indian Super League which saw Mumbai City FC end their 7-year wait and go on to lift their first ISL title. Head coach Igor Stimac has been keeping a keen eye on the performances of Indian players in the recently concluded Indian Super League and has used the tournament as the perfect opportunity to bring in youngsters into the national team set up. The Croatian has shared his views on presenting the youngsters with opportunities to prove themselves which has led to the average age of the team rounding up just over 24.

India's second friendly against UAE is scheduled to be played at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on 29 March with the kickoff set to take place at 9:45 PM IST. After the two friendlies, the Indian national team is set to gear up for their upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers along with the second round qualifiers of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

India vs Oman Team News

Indian squad for the two friendlies - Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh, Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Adil Khan, Mashoor Shereef, Lalengmawia, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Jeakson Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Anirudh Thapa, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Ishan Pandita, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hitesh Sharma, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

Where to watch India vs Oman live stream?

For the live television telecast of India vs Oman channel EuroSport is where fans can tune in to. The India vs Oman live stream will be provided on Jio TV, while the live scores and major match developments will be available on the social media pages of the two teams.

India vs Oman prediction

The Indian team will walk into the match as the 104th ranked team in FIFA standings while Oman occupies the 81st position. The Blue Tigers will find it difficult to find the back of the net without the services of captain Sunil Chhetri which could have a huge effect on the team's attack. Oman start the match as favourites and are expected to edge out a narrow win over the Indian outfit on Thursday.