Sunil Chhetri Surpasses Lionel Messi With His Match-winning Brace Against Bangladesh

India’s football icon Sunil Chettri made a huge statement by scoring a couple of goals against Asian rivals Bangladesh and starring in his team's 2-0 win over them in Doha on Monday. By the virtue of his brace, Sunil Chettri has now surpassed Argentina and FC Barcelona football megastar Lionel Messi's tally.

Sunil Chettri surpasses Lionel Messi after scoring a brace

With his outstanding brace, not only did Sunil Chettri help India register their opening win in the ongoing FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers, but also overtook his Argentine rival, Lionel Messi, as well to become the second-highest active international goalscorer with 74 goals to his tally. The Argentina icon Lionel Messi currently has 72 international goals and had found the back of the net to register his 72nd goal at the highest level against South American rivals Chile last week.

Meanwhile, Sunil Chettri is only behind Portugal and Juventus great Cristiano Ronaldo in the active international goalscorer list. 'CR7' has 103 international goals to his name.

Sunil Chettri's brace helps India register a win in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Coming back to FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers, India recorded their first win in FIFA World Cup qualifiers in six years after talisman Sunil Chhetri struck twice for a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh in the joint preliminary round match on Monday.

Sunil Chhetri first found the back of the net in the 79th minute to keep his team on course for entry into the third qualifying round of the 2023 Asian Cup.

Starting the match on the bench, second-half substitute Ashique Kuruniyan delivered a cross from the left for Chhetri, after a long run and from a tight angle, headed in brilliantly from behind Topu Barman at the Al Sadd Stadium.

Sunil Chettri rounded off his night with another fine strike in extra time (90+2) after receiving the ball from Suresh Singh from the right flank.

The double strikes meant India registered their first win in what was turning out to be one of their worst World Cup qualifying campaigns in many years. It was also their first victory in World Cup qualifiers away from home in 20 years.

(With PTI Inputs)

